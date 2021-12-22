Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘Cinderella’ Postponed – Global Overview – Deadline





Berlin continues despite the move to Rotterdam Online The Berlin International Film Festival is still planned to take place in person after the Dutch isolation forced the Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR) to go online for the second year in a row. A Berlin spokesman confirmed to Deadline that the event will still take place in person in February. New restrictions were introduced in Germany today, including a limit on private gatherings between vaccinated people up to a maximum of 10. The news comes after the IFFR went online, just days after the government in the Netherlands announced a nationwide blockade over concerns over Omicron variant, with all non-essential shops and cultural facilities staying closed for at least a month. All sessions, which include the discovery of Steve McQueen’s The state of the sun installation, instead will be done online by the end of January. “The festival acknowledges that the impact of this critical decision is widely felt – affecting mostly the film community and the audience, which IFFR consistently aims to support and connect with,” the festival said in a statement. “IFFR remains committed to presenting an online program in conditions that allow the safety of the public, staff and guests while celebrating cinema and providing a platform for filmmakers from around the world.” Rotterdam news was initially reported by Variety. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella” is postponed for seven weeks Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella Musical has become Omicron’s latest victim and has been delayed much longer than other closures. Production is scheduled to resume on February 9 “as soon as this wave is licked”, according to a Tweet from Lloyd Webber, who said he was “devastated” to have stopped the show, but it is necessary “for the safety of our cast, the musicians and the behind-the-scenes crew, and the quality of the show we give to our audience. ” Cinderella is the latest West End show to be set on ice, but others, including that of James Graham The best of enemies and starring Jessie Buckley / Eddie Redmayne Cabaret, are only delayed by a week or more. Lots of shows including Hamilton, The Lion King AND Evil were canceled over the weekend. Stars Back UK Black Hair / Make-up Training Program Stars including Barbara Broccoli, Suffragettes director Sarah Gavron and I can destroy you Paapa Essiedu has supported a new body program in the UK ScreenSkills to train hairdressers and makeup artists to work with colored actors. ScreenSkills is making 16 places available in the training scheme, and Netflix and ITV Studios are committed to providing paid placement for applicants seeking extensive experience in black hair or make-up, although candidates are not expected to have both. A free online hair and make-up presentation for film and television and how the training program will work will be held on January 20, with applications invited by those who want to attend further training to transfer their skills. “My experience working in the screen industries is that it does not work if not everyone is able to work in a way that makes them feel comfortable and safe, “Essiedu said.” Character starts with the actor, but is perfected and completed with help from many people, including hair and makeup. “Amid last year’s protests Black Lives Matter, Channel 4 Hollyoaks Star Rachel Adedeji claimed that black female actresses were “forced to drastically change their hair” and was told “you are all the same” by one of the show’s makeup artists.

