Calgary police chief says officer who compared vaccine policy to Holocaust is no longer strong

A Calgary police officer who has been vocal about his stance against vaccination is no longer on duty, the police chief said Monday.

Const. Brian Denison, a former member of the Calgary Police Hate Crimes Unit, posted an already viral video comparing the city’s vaccination policy to the Holocaust.

In the 10-minute video, a Denisonsat in uniform in the front seat of his police cruiser says vaccinated individuals look down on the unvaccinated, saying it is reminiscent of “Hitler’s World War I was waging against the Jews.” .

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said earlier this month that the officer had been suspended for pay, but at a rally last weekend, Denisonclaimedhe resigned from the force on Dec. 18.

In an interview Monday evening with CBC Calgary News at 6, Police Chief Mark Neufeldre responded to Denison’s video.

“While it is inappropriate to make such films or videos from the front seat of a fully uniformed police car, it is a bit of a power game and this is an individual who is pushing his ideas forward,” he said. ai. .

“These are not the ideas or thoughts of good men and women in the Calgary Police Service.”

Neufeld then confirmed that Denison was no longer employed by Calgary police.

The CPS did not confirm to CBC News whether Denison was fired or whether he resigned.