Techstars shuts down Kansas City accelerator as global network focuses on emerging markets





Techstars is ending its long-term program in Kansas City, the global accelerator network confirmed on Tuesday, with the 2021 group expected to be the last metro group expected. Techstars has made a strategic decision to focus on the fastest growing markets, and therefore does not plan to add companies through a Kansas City program in the near future, Techstars said in a statement to Startland News. Kansas City Techstars alumni continue to foster innovation in a variety of sectors and will continue to have deep connections with Kansas City-based mentors and investors, the statement continued. For our program graduates, Techstars is a lifelong relationship. Our founders will continue to benefit from Techstars’ worldwide network, including access to mentors and events and other opportunities we offer on our network. Maria Flynn, managing director for Techstars Kansas City, will stay with Techstars until February, when she will resume efforts with Ambiologix, a consulting company she founded in 2020. (Prior to joining Techstars, Flynn was CEO of Orbis Biosciences, which was acquired by Adare Pharma in 2020.) Techstars did not comment on the status of any other Kansas City staff or offices. Flynn and Lesa Mitchell, America general manager for Techstars and a former Kansas City program executive, declined to speak to Startland News specifically about the move to shut down the local accelerator, though Flynn praised the group’s 2021 work. their Techstars mentors, and their successful performance, which ended in February. Click here to see coverage of Techstars Kansas City 2021 demo day. Two members of the 2021 Offshore group, led by Sarah-Allen Preston, Laura McKnight, Olivia Lynn; and MyAnIMl, led by Shekhar Gupta were among the companies named in Startland News at Kansas City Startups to look at 2022. The accelerator has been fertile ground for a number of Kansas City emerging companies over the years, with Mitchell previously showing off the success of offshore technology startup Zego (which ended Techstars in 2017 as CasaiQ before its renaming). Click here to read more about Mitchells’s ongoing, expanding role at Techstars. Kansas City starters and founders are required to apply for acceleration programs in other cities, Techstars said. We are constantly launching accelerators in major markets and increasing the number of programs in the cities where we currently operate, Techstars said. Techstars operates more than 50 accelerators worldwide, each welcoming founders and startups, regardless of their location. Kansas City-based startups are encouraged to apply to any and all Techstars accelerators that are tailored to their needs. Even with the changes between the pandemic and new remote opportunities for accelerators, Techstars remains committed to boosting programs in various startup ecosystems, the group said. Different geographies and cultures bring their uniqueness to accelerator programs, including the diversity of talents and opinions, and the presence and expertise of the industry, Techstars said. The Kansas City program took a short break in 2019 before returning with groups in 2020 and 2021. Click here to read more about Lesa Mitchells’s thoughts on the success record of Kansas City accelerators. Techstars is a lifelong relationship, the organization told Startland News. Techstars will continue to work with and support all Kansas City Techstars alumni and look forward to working with many more Kansas City-based startups in the future through our other acceleration programs across the US and worldwide. Comments on Facebook

