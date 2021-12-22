The Fed is introducing new benefits to COVID that no one can take





While the new restrictions cover the country just days before Christmas, a new benefit aimed at helping workers is shutting them off from receiving support because of its specific wording. Last week, parliament passed Bill C-2, which created the Canadian Workers’ Closure Benefit (CWLB), a program that aims to provide $ 300 a week for anyone who can not work due to a COVID-19 blockage. . Support is theoretically available for the periods between October 24, 2021 and May 7, 2022. However, no one can apply for it as no part of the country is currently defined as “under blockade”. “CWLB is only available when a blocking order for COVID-19 is assigned to your region. Your region can be assigned if the block lasts for 14 days or more,” federal government website say. This despite the fact that many shops, bars and restaurants have been forced to close or their capacity limitation has been drastically reduced among the increasing cases of COVID-19 driven by the increase of the Omicron variant. There is currently no support available for people like Deryck Roche, a Toronto-based musician, who says he has already lost $ 3,000 worth of concerts since Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford announced capacity in the pubs and pubs. live music would be limited to 50 percent. Roche sent a letter to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland urging the government to return something similar to CERB’s $ 2,000-a-month profit. “If Doug Ford is going to interrupt our work due to restrictions due to the Omicron variant, then you will need to support us and at least the support will return to the same pace as CERB,” he told CTV News. Erik Joyal also made the decision last week to voluntarily close his three restaurants in Toronto. With capacity limited to 50 percent and the last call at 22:00, he says it was impossible to get out of order. “The pace at which things changed was quite extraordinary. It’s the same as being hit by a freight train,” he told CTV News. “My hope is that people in government are listening and realizing that they will have to react very, very quickly.” In the House of Commons, NDP finance critic Daniel Blaikie called on the government to lift the CWLB blocking requirements for tourism, hospitality and arts and culture workers. “They are still waiting for some kind of program, but all the government had to do was involve them in the benefit of blocking workers in Canada without requesting a block,” he said on December 14th. The Freeland office told CTV News on Tuesday that they are considering whether the lock benefit should be changed to “provide more flexibility,” but there is no word on when or if those changes will come.

