There are still no known admissions to the ICU because of Omicron in Ontario, but the impact is expected: senior doctor

The Ontario chief doctor says there have not yet been known admissions to intensive care in the province due to the Omicron COVID variant, but an impact on the hospital sector is expected in the “coming days and weeks”.

Dr. Kieran Moore gave an update Tuesday on the situation of COVID-19 in Ontario.

He said of the 4,600 confirmed cases of Omicron in Ontario, there have been 15 hospitalizations, though it is still being investigated whether Omicron was the reason for the hospitalization for all affected or whether it was accidental.

Read more: New guidelines coming into testing, tracking as Ontario battles Omicron: Moore

Omicron is now believed to be the dominant type of COVID in Ontario, meaning there are more than 4,600 cases of Omicron in the province, but the additional testing required to identify one type of COVID may take some time.

The story goes down the ad

Moore said there was no known ICU admission to Ontario because of the Omicron variant, but warned that an impact on the healthcare sector is expected.

“Hospital admissions have increased by nine percent in the last week and while ICU occupancy remains stable, we anticipate in the coming days and weeks, we will begin to see a greater impact of Omicron on hospital admissions and the unit. our intensive care unit, ”Moore said. of provincial trends for COVID.

“Early evidence shows that the Omicron is four to eight times more transmissible than the Delta variant, and since last week, the Omicron has become the dominant species in Ontario.”

















3:29

Ontario will prioritize rapid testing access for high-risk contact healthcare workers if supply is limited





Ontario will prioritize rapid testing access for high-risk contact healthcare workers if supply is limited



Moore said of the 165 people currently at the ICU in Ontario because of COVID, most are believed to have been affected by the Delta variant.

The story goes down the ad

“The vast majority of those … are still admissions in Delta given that they are happening in the southwest, which continues to be a hotspot for the Delta virus,” he said.

“We are actively monitoring when all this goes on in Omicron and we are trying to break up when Omicron starts to have an impact on hospitalization and admission to the intensive care unit as a signal that we will have to take precautions. possible additions and monitor the situation very closely. “

He said he takes into account daily case numbers, positivity rates, hospitalizations and ICU admissions when determining whether additional public health measures may be required.

Read more: Prime Minister Doug Ford could not enter his home because of the protesters, the spokesman says

Moore also noted that the relatively low hospitalization rate so far has been seen with confirmed cases of Omicron among younger populations.

“Undoubtedly, this is in a much younger population that Omicron has taken,” he said, referring to the 4,600 confirmed cases.

“They got it through social activities. They are in the age group of 20 to 30 years, which has a low risk for COVID-related adverse events in general. “But we are now monitoring every single admission in Ontario.”

He said in addition to monitoring trends at home, they are observing other jurisdictions around the world that are facing an increase in Omicron in an attempt to determine the virulence of the species.

The story goes down the ad

“I think we are prudent in preparing for the worst. “I certainly hope for the best and I am optimistic, but I do not want to overdo it,” said Moore.

“I do not see a significant signal of rigor today regarding the use of the ICU or hospitalization in England. We are looking at the data on a regular basis.”

Trends BC to speed up vaccine boost plan in January as Omicron variant spreads

COVID-19 rules cause delays at Canadian airports between holiday trips to Omicron

















1:16

COVID-19: Dr. Moore addresses the recommended shortened waiting time after receiving the vaccine dose





COVID-19: Dr. Moore addresses the recommended shortened waiting time after receiving the vaccine dose



Moore said that even if the strain is “significantly less” virulent, it could still have an impact on the hospital sector because of the speed of its spread.

He said he had not yet made a “safe conclusion” on how virulent Omicron is and said officials would continue to monitor the situation over the next week.

Moore was also asked about a possible delay in returning to school in January.

The story goes down the ad

Despite the uncertainties, Moore said the experts he is currently consulting “do not see a reason” to make changes to the planned return.

He noted that Omicron does not currently appear to have “any significant impact on children’s health”. He also said that 38.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of COVID vaccine and added that measures have been taken to keep schools safe.

It is ultimately a government decision and officials continue to monitor COVID trends, Moore said.

Record the daily case numbers expected in Ontario

Moore also said Tuesday that COVID-19 cases in Ontario are growing at an exponential pace and the province is on track to see more daily cases than at any given time during the pandemic.

But he said the province is still in a better position than last year with the vaccines and antiviral treatments now available.

The story goes down the ad

Ontario reported 3,453 cases on Tuesday, up from 1,429 on the same day last week.

Test positivity reached 9.9 percent, meaning that almost 1 in 10 tests are returning positive for COVID, the highest seen since the end of April. Last week, the test positivity was 6.6 percent.

















2:22

Covid’s case in Ontario is likely to be much higher than official numbers





Previous video



The next video





The province recently implemented new restrictions in response to an increase in cases, including capacity limits, smaller limits on informal collection sizes, and restrictions on food and beverage service at some facilities.

Eligibility for booster intake was also expanded for those aged 18+ this week. Officials continue to call on qualified residents to get an additional vaccine and have said it offers more protection against severe results from the Omicron variant.

with folder by Gabby Rodrigues

The story goes down the ad

The story goes down the ad

View link »

<br />

