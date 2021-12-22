As Omicron spreads rapidly, new restrictions are placed on internal events

“Getting a boost is the single most important thing you can do,” said Prime Minister Jason Kenney. Photo by Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Content of the article Alberta will see unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant, but new provincial government public health measures will stop away from widespread closures in other provinces.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article As capacity limits of 50 are being set for major events on the premises, with a 23:00 curfew on drinks for bars, the province is putting the burden on rapidly boosting vaccinations to fight the raging new variant now dominates new COVID-19 cases in the province. Getting a booster vaccine is the single most important thing you can do, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said on Tuesday. But he said his biggest concern is that only 16 per cent of qualified Albanians have received that third vaccine so far. “Our biggest weakness is the low rate of reinforcements,” he said. He noted that the test positivity rate has gone from about three to four percent in recent weeks to 11 percent. We will move paradise and earth to get as many booster injections as possible for Albertans, we will also expand the number of places to offer vaccines across the province, Kenney said.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article On Tuesday, the province expanded boost immunization acceptance for all 18 and up, while promising millions of quick test kits, including 10 million to be purchased from the province in the private market following suggestions that the equipment was not being delivered fast enough by Ottawa. Due to the urgency of the situation, boosters may be taken five months after the second injection instead of the normal six months. And lawmakers announced that large gatherings in the country with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half normal capacity, while those of 1,000 or less will be limited to 500 people. This comes as the much more infectious variant of Omicron has now been detected at least 1,609 times in Alberta from just 200 at the end of last week and now accounts for 52 percent of new COVID-19 cases.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article I believe the situation is so dire that my family has canceled our vacation plans, said the chief of health medicine Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In the coming weeks, we will see transmissions grow to heights we have never seen before, we do not know what this will do to our healthcare system. Photo by Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia The advent of the new variant has reversed a downward trend in the number of cases, although it has not yet significantly affected hospitalizations, which remained relatively stable in the last 24 hours at 329, an increase of five with a status quo of 69 those in the ICU. But Hinshaw noted that there is usually a two-week delay in those figures from the growing number of cases, and said some indications that Omicron could lead to less serious illness should be taken with caution.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article If the severity of Omicron is not significantly reduced, the impact on our healthcare system could be significant, she said. On Tuesday, BC tightened public health restrictions, including a ban on rallies such as weddings and Christmas parties, while closing nightclubs, dance studios and fitness centers. Quebec closed bars, schools, gyms and cinemas on Monday in the face of rising COVID-19 hospital admissions. Other provinces have taken similarly stringent measures. But Kenney said the new restrictions in Alberta that take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning and include a ban on serving food and drink to a sitting audience or during outages are appropriate given the current circumstances.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Each province will make its own decisions, he said. We already have very strong public health measures in place since the beginning of September. He reiterated his comments that pandemic-tired Albertans would be less and less likely to agree to tougher measures. And he, Hinshaw, and Health Minister Jason Copping begged the Albanians to halve their contacts with people outside their families. We were giving people some clear parameters. . . I trust Albanians in the vast majority of cases to make good decisions, Kenney said. Some Albertans have complained about a random appearance of COVID-19 rapid test kits, but Copping said Alberta will soon dive into them, with 2.5 million submitted so far, another two million on the road and millions more. others wanted by Ottawa for December.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Up to another 10 million will be procured next month from a provincial purchase because we just can’t leave it in Ottawa, we need more tests and we need faster, Copping said. Relying on voluntary parameters has proven a dangerous exercise to boost the UCP base, said University of Alberta Infectious Diseases specialist Dr. Ilan Schwartz. Unfortunately, the decisions of some continue to have a tremendous impact on extending and magnifying the impact of COVID-19, and instead of facing these ridicule that the Prime Minister gives them, he said. Persistent reliance on the same failed approach, from time to time, shows an inability of this government to prioritize the health of the Albanians over their ideology.

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Schwartz said future astronomical numbers of COVID-19 cases could once again defeat the health care system if even a small fraction turns out to be severe, but he added that he hopes for the best. “I’m optimistic based on early data from elsewhere that there will be fewer beds, but we need to be prepared for the worst,” he said. By not imposing stricter public health restrictions and by recently lifting measures for family reunions and by eliminating the need for people attending them to be fully vaccinated, the KLA government risks repeating the catastrophic mistakes of last summer and the tide. fourth, said PPD health. care critic David Shepherd. If other provinces are doing more to stop the spread, why does Jason Kenney think we should do less? he said. If he errs, how much will Albertans pay the price for those mistakes? Jason Kenney has destroyed trust with the Albertans. Developments come after the province recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 3,294. And another 786 new cases of the disease were detected during the past day, with a positive rate of 10.8 percent. The number of active cases has increased to 6,045 from 4,082 a week ago. [email protected] Tweet: @BillKaufmannjrn

Share this article on your social network

Advertising This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.