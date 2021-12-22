Hundreds of charges were dropped after dozens of koalas were killed in Cape Bridgewater

The Victorian Conservation Regulator has issued more than 250 charges of cruelty to animals for a mass murder of koalas at a former timber plantation in the southwestern state in February last year.

Main points: Twenty-one koalas were found dead on a former timber plantation in Cape Bridgewater in February last year

Twenty-one koalas were found dead on a former timber plantation in Cape Bridgewater in February last year Another 49 were euthanized as a result of injury or dehydration, with more than 200 koalas in total affected.

Another 49 were euthanized as a result of injury or dehydration, with more than 200 koalas in total affected. Conservation regulator charges landowner and a land company with 253 charges of cruelty to animals

Dozens of koalas were found dead at the former partially cleared timber plantation in Cape Bridgewater, near Portland, in February 2020.

A crime scene began after 21 koalas were found dead on the spot.

Another 49 koalas were euthanized as a result of injuries received during the cleanup, while more than 200 animals are suspected of being disturbed on the spot.

The former plantation owner has been convicted of 126 counts of animal cruelty, as well as a forest and land business.

They are accused of clearing the habitat that injured and caused unreasonable pain or suffering to dozens of koalas, and destroying koalas that are a protected species.

A particular contracting business has also been accused of a heinous act of concern to the koala population.

‘Forensic’ investigation into how koalas died

Conservation Chief Regulatory Officer Kate Gavens said an exhaustive investigation resulted in multiple charges.

“We understand the community’s concerns about this case and have secured a full investigation, which led to these allegations,” Ms Gavens said.

“Techniques such as forensic radiography and pathology were undertaken on all dead animals found on the property to help determine when and how the animals died.”

What is being shared online in your city? Have you seen the change in your regional community because of what people share online? ABC Social Country Project wants to hear from you Read more

Koalas, like all wildlife in Victoria, are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and the Law on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A particular contracting business has also been accused of a heinous act of concern to the koala population.

The defendants have not yet admitted the charges

‘I can not erase the smile from the face’

Cape Bridgewater native Helen Oakley cried when she discovered weakened and dead koalas on an evening stroll.

A video of her breaking and crying amid the devastation spurred the investigation that resulted in the allegations.

Ms. Oakley said she had waited a long time for legal action to begin.

“I am in ecstasy, because I have waited so long I can not erase the smile from my face,” she said.

Dozens of koalas died in the incident that occurred on private land near Portland. ( Facebook: Helen Oakley )

Ms Oakley said she had faced a storm of online abuse since her video, including “many very bad personal attacks”.

“I had messages from people telling me I owed Cape Bridgewater an apology and that I had to leave town,” she said.

Find more local news

And while she still suffers from the trauma of her experience, Ms. Oakley said she was relieved that the ordeal hopefully was coming to an end.

“I still think about koalas every day,” she said.

“I feel like it’s a kind of post-traumatic stress. Every time I drive it, I feel upset.”

The maximum penalty for a charge of animal cruelty is $ 109,044 for a business and $ 45,435 or 12 months in prison for an individual.

The case is expected to be heard in Portland Magistrates’ Court in February.