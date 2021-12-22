Howden confirms purchase of international compressor products | tidings





RENFREW, Scotland – (BUSINESS WIRE) – 22 December 2021– Howden, a leading global provider of critical air and gas treatment products, technologies and services, has completed the acquisition of Compressor Products International (CPI), a leading provider of components and after-sales services in the global reciprocating compressor market. This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005059/en/ Howden confirms purchase of international compressor products (Photo: Business Wire) Headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, CPI manufactures precision-designed custom sales products that are vital to the longevity, efficiency, and safety of reciprocating compressors. This marks Howdens’s sixth acquisition in 2021 and is in line with Howdens’s strategy for expanding its global presence in the compressor market. Utilizing strategically located CPI service centers, Howden will expand its after-market services and coverage throughout North America and Europe. CPI valves and post-trade products are significant complementary and strategically important additions to Howdens’s existing compressor technology portfolio. As a result of this acquisition, Howdens addressable markets will grow by $ 1 billion. As part of Howden, CPI will be able to access growth opportunities through additional technology support from Howden and utilizing Howdens’ existing global distribution network and services in China, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. With CPIs mainly coming from the offspring market, this acquisition will be aggressive both for the Howdens rear market mix and for general margins. This acquisition also reinforces Howdens’s role in supporting the ongoing energy transition to renewable energy sources. Howden will use CPI reciprocal compressor technology to support customers during their energy transition. Ross B. Shuster, CEO of Howden, commented: Reciprocal compression technology is critical to energy transitions, with applications in hydrogen production and infrastructure as well as biofuel production. CPI technology, expertise and market presence will allow us to serve customers seeking to improve performance and extend the life of their vital compressor assets in a wide range of industries. The CPI acquisition will bring benefits to Howden and CPI customers. We were proud to welcome the CPI team and the CPI brand to Howden. ENDS About Howden Howden is a leading global provider of critical air and gas treatment products. We enable our clients vital processes that lead to a more sustainable world. Headquartered in Renfrew, Scotland, Howden has over 160 years of heritage as a world-class engineering and application manufacturing company with a presence in 35 countries. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005059/en/ CONTACT: For more information Catherine Damen [email protected] [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MINING ENGINEERING / MINERALS MANUFACTURING NAJFE / GAS ENERGY NATURAL RESOURCES SOURCE: Howden Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 22/12/2021 06:30 AM / DISC: 22/12/2021 06:31 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005059/en

