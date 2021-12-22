The UK and the EU reach agreement on fishing opportunities for 2022





The UK has completed annual fisheries negotiations with the EU, providing security for the fishing industry for catch limits for 2022. The UK-EU fisheries limits, known as Total Allowed Catch, have been agreed for around 70 fish stocks. They will provide around 140,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities for the UK fleet, which is estimated to be around 313 million, based on historic landing prices. The agreement also commits the UK and the EU to rapidly developing multi-year strategies for quota-free species, to ensure the sustainable management of these reserves. The UK and the EU have strongly agreed not to apply tonnage limits to unqualified stocks in 2022, which means that unquoted stocks will be treated in the same way as in previous years. Environment Secretary George Eustice said: We have now completed negotiations with the EU, setting catch levels for 2022. As an independent coastal state, we have entered into discussions representing the interests of the entire UK fishing industry and have provided security for the year next. The balanced arrangement made today provides a solid foundation as we seek to provide a more sustainable fisheries management, as set out in our historic Fisheries Act. The agreement with the EU also provides a commitment, through the Specialized Committee on Fisheries, established under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, to develop constructive discussions on specific issues related to fisheries management. The focus of the Commission’s work for the first half of 2022 will be: A permanent mechanism for quota exchanges within the year

Development of perennial strategies for species without quotas

Review existing measures that allow for quota flexibility

Work with ICES on a range of issues (including TAC biological stock management area extension issues, stocks without ICES advice, considering how we can better manage blended fishing using ICES tips and looking to improve ICES catch distribution tool for sea bass).

Interpretation of ICES skate and radius advice.

Review of data collection and sharing. This is the second time that the UK has participated in negotiations with the EU as an independent coastal state, following the signing of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the EU in 2020. The written minutes of these negotiations were published in GOV.UK. An estimate of the number of individual TACs established in accordance with ICES advice will be published in the New Year.

