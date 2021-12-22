BC records 1,308 cases of COVID in 24 hours breaking the overnight record





Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in BC with cases induced by the Omicron variant. In just 24 hours, BC has recorded 1308 cases of the virus. This breaks the overnight record in BC with the previous one on April 8, 2021, which was 1,293 cases.















That number comes on the day BC announced more restrictions on COVID at the start of the holiday season. The story goes down the ad These include no organized internal social events and gatherings of any size; concerts, sports games and theaters reduced to 50 per cent seat capacity, regardless of venue size; closing gyms, fitness centers and dance studios; closing bars and nightclubs; and limiting the size of tables in restaurants, cafes and bars to a maximum of six persons per table with physical distancing or barriers. Trends COVID-19: BC to ban indoor events, close nightclubs, and hold small meetings at home

PCR tests are now required upon return to Canada for any travel length between Omicron Read more: COVID-19: BC to ban indoor events, close nightclubs, and hold small meetings at home The new cases bring the provincial total to 6,348 active infections. That number has doubled in just one week as it was 3,171 cases on December 14th. Moreover, one person has died, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 2,403 people. Seven more people are in hospital with the virus – a total of 192 now – but one less person is in the ICU with that number standing at 76. There have been 756 cases of the Omicron concern variant identified in BC to date, with 129 at Fraser Health, 413 at Vancouver Beach Health, eight at Health Health, two at Northern Health and 204 at Island Health. As of Tuesday, 87.5 percent (4,359,335) of qualified persons five years of age and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7 percent (4,120,332) have received their second dose. The story goes down the ad In addition, 91.7 percent (4,252,249) of qualified persons 12 years of age and older in BC received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.9 percent (4,120,270) received the second dose, and 16 percent (744,549) received take a third dose. . Also, 92.1 percent (3,984,161) of all qualified adults in BC received their first dose, 89.4 percent (3,865,665) received their second dose, and 17 percent (743,778) received their first dose. third dose. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story mistakenly identified 756 cases of Omicron in one day, when in fact it’s during the pandemic to date. View link » <br />

