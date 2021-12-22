Justin Trudeau, health officials to provide pandemic update as Omicron growth continues – National





As Canadian cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and leading Canadian doctors will offer a pre-Christmas update on the pandemic on Wednesday. Trudeau and Freeland will attend the virtual press conference at noon ET, to make an announcement together with the Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and the Minister of Employment Carla Qualtrough, as well as the Chief of Public Health of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief of Public Health Dr. Howard Njoo. Global News will have live coverage of the Canadian Public Health Agency update at noon ET The update, typically scheduled for Friday, comes amid a massive increase in the number of cases across much of the country, driven by the highly-transmitted Omicron variant. On Tuesday, more than 11,000 new cases were reported across Canada, according to data from the Canadian Public Health Agency. The story goes down the ad Quebec broke the pandemic record of counting daily cases from each province, posting more than 5,000 new cases in a single day. BC also posted a pandemic record for that province on Tuesday, with 1,308 new COVID-19 cases. Read more: Quebec breaks the record for the highest daily number of provincial COVID-19 cases in Canada In Ontario, which is also reporting growing numbers, some health units have warned that their testing capacity is overloaded and could result in delays. Trends Amplifiers not enough to offset Omicron surge, experts say: ‘No time’

COVID-19 rules cause delays at Canadian airports between holiday trips to Omicron At a conference last Friday, Dr. Tam suggested the Canadians adjust their vacation plans because of the new wave of COVID-19 led by Omicron. I urge Canadians across the country to carefully consider and adjust your vacation plans to minimize the risks and maximize the layers and quality of protection for you and yours, she said. Read more: Canada will miss COVID-19 cases as testing systems become overloaded: experts In response to the Omicron threat, the provinces are taking increasingly serious action. Ontario and Alberta are accelerating their boosting doses for all adults. Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said anyone 18 and older could book a third kick provided the second was more than five months ago. The story goes down the ad This week, Ontario opened eligibility for anyone taking the second dose three months ago. Ottawa Public Health has asked residents who have symptoms but cannot take a timely test to assume they are infected and isolated.















Prince Edward Island joined Newfoundland and Labrador in announcing isolation requirements for all visitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. with folders from the Canadian press View link » <br />

