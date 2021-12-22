International
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
- Quebec reported 5,043 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight new deaths.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 495,337 confirmed cases and 11,650 people have died.
- There are 415 people in hospital (an increase of 18), including 88 in intensive care (an increase of six).
- The province has administered 14,435,353 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 73,188 in the last 24 hours.
- 89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and above) has received one dose of vaccine and 81 percent has received two doses.
The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.
Prime Minister Franois Legault will hold a press conference tonight at 6pm as Quebec continues to break daily case records and the Omicron variant spreads across the province.
Also present are Minister of Health Christian Dub and Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arrudawill.
In a Twitter post, Legault said the province is now facing some “difficult decisions”, just days after announcing sweeping restrictions on public life, including the closure of schools, bars and cinemas.
According to sources speaking to Radio Canada, Quebec will report over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
About 80 percent of these cases are likely to be the Omicron variant, according to the Quebec Institute of Public Health, INSPQ.
The press conference will be broadcast live on CBC Radio and CBC Montreal News at 6 p.m.
Half of the operations will be canceled in Quebec
The Quebechas sought support from the Canadian Armed Forces to assist with vaccinations.
The province is also preparing for an expected increase in hospital admissions due to the Omicron variant.
Part of the plan is to postpone half of the planned operations to free up space in hospitals, which have been devastated by acute staff shortages, according to Radio Canada.
The Quebec Ministry of Health has also sought help from the Red Cross, according to Radio Canada.
The hope is that the organization will be able to send specialized teams to work on infection control in institutions fighting COVID. Specialized teams were called in to help in the spring of 2020, when the first wave of COVID was invading many of Quebec long-term care homes.
80 percent of cases with COVID-19 are Omicron
The Omicron variant is now the dominant type of coronavirus circulating in Quebec, according to the provincial public health institute. Quebec National Institute of Public Health (INSPQ).
Omicron now accounts for about 80 percent of cases in the province, the INSPQ said in a press release this afternoon.
The institute says the first case of Omicron in Quebec was discovered on November 29th. As of December 14, it accounted for about 28 percent of cases. Since then, INSPQ has worked with health institutions in various regions to determine the extent of the spread.
“Laboratory results show a very rapid progression of the Omicron variant with a prevalence of about 80 percent,” said the INSPQ, “and that just three weeks after the first case was confirmed in Quebec. That means eight out of every 10 [COVID-19] cases can be attributed to Omicron. “
Montreal declares state of emergency
Montreal has once again declared a state of local emergency in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Mayor Valrie Plante, who recently announced she tested positive for COVID-19, made the announcement at a virtual press conference Tuesday morning.
Cases are rising sharply across the province, with Quebec reporting another new daily record of 5,043 cases.
Montreal alone reported 1,455 cases on Monday.
This marks Montreal’s second state of emergency during the pandemic. The city had previously declared one at the start of the pandemic, but allowed it to expire in August, citing high vaccination rates and the implementation of the vaccine passport system.
Impact capacity of test centers
COVID-19 testing clinics across the province are reaching capacity, leading to long waits for tests and results.
The Montreal Htel-Dieu site had hundreds of people waiting in line on Tuesday. Laval Public Health says about 3,000 tests have been performed per day since cases increased. Quebec City Dalhousie Dalhousie Test Center at Old Porth Capacity at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Health authorities are urging Quebecers to fill outCOVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Formonline and go to a testing center only if it shows symptoms.
People traveling or going to holiday gatherings are required to avoid public testing clinics and either go to a private lab or get a quick test kit.
Some testing centers offer the possibility of booking an appointment ahead of time, but the waiting time is currently somewhere between one and five days.
Nez Rouge finishes early
Nez Rouge has prematurely terminated his home-drive holiday service, citing the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the increased public health measures announced by the government on Monday.
The service says that although his practices were considered safe by public health officials, he decided to close things 10 days in advance. The service began in late November to address the holiday season and would end after the New Year.
The main stories of COVID-19
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Ethe.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- General muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic.
To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-quebec-dec-22-1.6294805
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]