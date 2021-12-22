COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 5,043 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 495,337 confirmed cases and 11,650 people have died.

There are 415 people in hospital (an increase of 18), including 88 in intensive care (an increase of six).

The province has administered 14,435,353 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 73,188 in the last 24 hours.

89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and above) has received one dose of vaccine and 81 percent has received two doses.

The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Prime Minister Franois Legault will hold a press conference tonight at 6pm as Quebec continues to break daily case records and the Omicron variant spreads across the province.

Also present are Minister of Health Christian Dub and Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arrudawill.

In a Twitter post, Legault said the province is now facing some “difficult decisions”, just days after announcing sweeping restrictions on public life, including the closure of schools, bars and cinemas.

According to sources speaking to Radio Canada, Quebec will report over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

About 80 percent of these cases are likely to be the Omicron variant, according to the Quebec Institute of Public Health, INSPQ.

The press conference will be broadcast live on CBC Radio and CBC Montreal News at 6 p.m.

Half of the operations will be canceled in Quebec

The Quebechas sought support from the Canadian Armed Forces to assist with vaccinations.

The province is also preparing for an expected increase in hospital admissions due to the Omicron variant.

Part of the plan is to postpone half of the planned operations to free up space in hospitals, which have been devastated by acute staff shortages, according to Radio Canada.

The Quebec Ministry of Health has also sought help from the Red Cross, according to Radio Canada.

The hope is that the organization will be able to send specialized teams to work on infection control in institutions fighting COVID. Specialized teams were called in to help in the spring of 2020, when the first wave of COVID was invading many of Quebec long-term care homes.

80 percent of cases with COVID-19 are Omicron

The Omicron variant is now the dominant type of coronavirus circulating in Quebec, according to the provincial public health institute. Quebec National Institute of Public Health (INSPQ).

Omicron now accounts for about 80 percent of cases in the province, the INSPQ said in a press release this afternoon.

The institute says the first case of Omicron in Quebec was discovered on November 29th. As of December 14, it accounted for about 28 percent of cases. Since then, INSPQ has worked with health institutions in various regions to determine the extent of the spread.

“Laboratory results show a very rapid progression of the Omicron variant with a prevalence of about 80 percent,” said the INSPQ, “and that just three weeks after the first case was confirmed in Quebec. That means eight out of every 10 [COVID-19] cases can be attributed to Omicron. “

Montreal declares state of emergency

Montreal has once again declared a state of local emergency in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Mayor Valrie Plante, who recently announced she tested positive for COVID-19, made the announcement at a virtual press conference Tuesday morning.

Cases are rising sharply across the province, with Quebec reporting another new daily record of 5,043 cases.

Montreal alone reported 1,455 cases on Monday.

This marks Montreal’s second state of emergency during the pandemic. The city had previously declared one at the start of the pandemic, but allowed it to expire in August, citing high vaccination rates and the implementation of the vaccine passport system.

Impact capacity of test centers

COVID-19 testing clinics across the province are reaching capacity, leading to long waits for tests and results.

The Montreal Htel-Dieu site had hundreds of people waiting in line on Tuesday. Laval Public Health says about 3,000 tests have been performed per day since cases increased. Quebec City Dalhousie Dalhousie Test Center at Old Porth Capacity at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Health authorities are urging Quebecers to fill outCOVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Formonline and go to a testing center only if it shows symptoms.

People traveling or going to holiday gatherings are required to avoid public testing clinics and either go to a private lab or get a quick test kit.

Some testing centers offer the possibility of booking an appointment ahead of time, but the waiting time is currently somewhere between one and five days.

Nez Rouge finishes early

Nez Rouge has prematurely terminated his home-drive holiday service, citing the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the increased public health measures announced by the government on Monday.

The service says that although his practices were considered safe by public health officials, he decided to close things 10 days in advance. The service began in late November to address the holiday season and would end after the New Year.

