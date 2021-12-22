Cryptoactives and the international exchange of information

We are witnessing a historic period in terms of tokenizing the economy, also called Web3 as an evolutionary stage of the internet. Its development began after the 2008 financial crisis, when the Bitcoin blockchain was introduced on October 31, 2008 with a white paper named Satoshi Nakamoto.

Within this economy, asset tokenization is a process by which the value of a real-world asset (tangible or intangible) is digitized and becomes a token under representation in a chain.

There are many cryptographic arguments, the most used being payment arguments, which include cryptocurrencies. There are also service signs that grant usage or access rights; security arguments (which represent ownership shares in a company doing business using blockchain technology); asset tokens representing an asset, which may include non-exchangeable tokens (NFTs), that are currently experiencing an amazing expansion within the art world; and hybrid signs as a combination of the above.

In the face of this phenomenon, states are trying to regulate these operations, primarily to identify them to increase them, but also to protect consumers and avoid criminal activity around their taxation within the current regulatory frameworks .

Challenges for countries

In the first place, there is no uniform tax treatment in different countries, as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warns in its report. Taxation of virtual currencies. The OECD discusses the lack of comprehensive guidelines or a framework for tax treatment, which is partly due to the complexity of determining the treatment applicable to these assets in a way that covers their various aspects as well as their complex nature and that changes rapidly.

The report was prepared and approved by 137 members of the OECD / G-20 Comprehensive Framework on Baseline Erosion and Displacement (BEPS), providing a comprehensive analysis of approaches and gaps in key types of taxation (revenue, value added). tax and property), in relation to more than 50 jurisdictions that participated in the study.

Regulations are also important to protect consumers; for example in this regard, Spain recently approved that the National Securities Market Commission could regulate the advertising of crypto assets.

Furthermore, for countries in general, and for tax authorities in particular, the following difficulties arise:

lack of centralized control over crypto assets;

pseudo-anonymity, with difficulty in obtaining information on operations, in particular in identifying the relevant intermediary, reportable event, available reporting information and valuation of assets;

Evaluation difficulties arising mainly from potential high volatility, lack of a uniform database and often inadequate documentation;

hybrid traits, which create difficulties in classifying as a financial instrument or intangible asset;

rapid development of basic technology (blockchain).

Financial Action Task Force and its activities

WHEREAS Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recognizes that virtual assets are an innovative technology for transferring value globally, such as sending payments, and reducing commissions, regularly warns that crimes such as money laundering and terrorist financing, drug trafficking, illegal arms smuggling, fraud, tax evasion, cyber attacks, circumvention of sanctions, exploitation of children and trafficking in human beings can be committed through the use of cryptocurrencies .

For this reason, the FATF published a report aimed at combating money laundering and terrorist financing, which notes, among other factors, the following difficulties in its control:

features of technology that increase anonymity, e.g. use of peer-to-peer exchange websites, shuffle or return services, or cryptocurrencies enhanced by anonymity;

Geographical risks, criminals can exploit countries with weak or non-existent national measures for virtual assets;

the structure of crypto-asset transactions, ie those performed in small amounts or at a level below the amounts that institutions must report when receiving a signal (similar to the case of cash transactions);

conducting multiple high value transactions, or fast continuous transactions, where there is a regular and scalable pattern;

sender or recipient profile common behavior may suggest criminal activity;

source of funds or assets, which may be related to criminal activity.

Guide 2021

In October 2021, the FATF updated it Guide 2019 for a risk-based approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers (VASPs). it updated instruction is part of the ongoing monitoring of virtual asset FATFs and the VASP sector.

FATF standards require countries to assess and mitigate risks associated with virtual asset activities and financial providers; license or registration of providers; and be subject to supervision or monitoring by the competent national authorities. VASPs are subject to the same relevant FATF measures that apply to financial institutions.

This guide will help countries and VASPs understand their anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing obligations and effectively enforce FATF requirements when they apply to the sector. The guide provides relevant examples and possible solutions to implementation barriers.

Guideline 2021 includes updates that focus on the following six key areas:

clarification of definitions of virtual assets and VASPs;

guidance on how to apply FATF standards for stable currencies;

additional risk guidelines and tools available for countries to address the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing in peer-to-peer transactions;

updated instruction on licensing and registration of VASPs;

additional instructions for the public and private sector on the implementation of the travel rule; AND

principles of information sharing and cooperation between VASP supervisors

The need for international exchange of information

As we can see, the challenges faced by states are numerous and go beyond strict fiscal issues.

For the reasons described above, I believe it is a priority for countries to have access to information on these operations, so many jurisdictions have already established information regimes. For this, VASPs are obliged to report their activity to the organizations responsible for the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as to the tax administrations.

The major limitation for states is that they only have the power to require entities residing in their jurisdictions, whether exchanges or VASPs, to report operations with crypto assets; they do not have the power to regulate information regimes that compel non-resident entities to report such operations.

In short, states do not currently have information on operations conducted through exchanges located abroad, as they have no obligation to share information with central banks, tax authorities or other public bodies.

For this reason, the OECD promoted an initiative to gather information on these assets at the national level, with a view to their exchange; utilizing the experience of automatic exchange of financial accounts in accordance with Common Reporting Standard (CRS), which has been operating since 2017 and has increased from year to year the number of participating countries, accounts reached and amounts covered.

Remember that CRS requires jurisdictions to obtain information about their financial institutions and to automatically exchange that information each year with other jurisdictions. The SRK determines the type of financial information to be exchanged, the financial institutions called upon to transmit this information, the different types of accounts and taxpayers involved, and the reasonable joint care procedures that financial institutions should follow.

The results of CRS have been very successful since its implementation, enabling the detection of offshore operations and their taxation.

I therefore believe it would be a good initiative to include operations involving crypto assets within the CRS information regime. If this does not happen, we will continue to see an proliferation of information regimes in different countries, which will also create complexity for the parties conducting operations in many countries.

In the face of global developments like the ones we are experiencing, the path of cooperation, collaboration and multilateralism between states is more appropriate than taking unilateral measures. I say this both from the point of view of legislation to regulate and promote the digital development and transformation of countries, and from the fight against tax fraud, money laundering, terrorism and other crimes.

I am convinced that today, more than ever, we must continue to advance in cooperation and multilateralism at the international level.

Cooperation between the public and private sectors is also necessary to monitor the virtual asset sector and new business models, given their technological dynamism.

Countries need to promote faster mechanisms to define the legal framework, always prioritizing multilateral solutions for new digital and tokenized business models that aim to improve them, but also to ensure transparency. security and safety in terms of their tax legal framework. , all with the aim of improving the quality of life of citizens.

