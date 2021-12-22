



“We are pleased to welcome Uber to Ontario International in a timely manner for the busy holiday travel period,” said ONT Commercial Director. Daniel F. Cappell. “More and more passengers are discovering how convenient and hassle-free the ONT is for the uninterrupted service of commercial aircraft at 26 major US airports. Mexico, central America AND Taiwan. “As the population in Inland Empire grows, we want to offer as many options as possible to access our airport.”

“We look forward to offering it to travelers Ontario “International Airport has expanded transportation options,” said an Uber spokesman. Passengers arriving at the airport through the travel app services, board at their passenger terminal. Passengers arriving by air can use a mobile app upon arrival to request a trip and then follow the “Share Ticket Location” signs at the east end of the inner curb of each terminal. Uber joins Lyft, Wingz and Opoli to become the fourth travel app company to provide transportation to and from well-known and fast-growing companies Southern California gate. In addition to travel app services, ONT is accessible by taxi, limousine and public transport services. Customer parking is provided near the ONT passenger terminals. Economic parking is provided on site with free bus service. Reservations for discounted parking can be made at www.flyontario.com. The ONT cell phone reception lot is conveniently located at the airport property at 3350 John Bangs Drive. The mobile lot has 35 spaces (plus 3 ADA spaces) and is free for up to an hour. Motorists using private vehicles to enter the airport can tune the 620 to their AM car radio for ONT AirRadio, which provides steering directions, airline terminal locations and parking information. circle Ontario International Airport

Ontario The International Airport (ONT) is the airport with the fastest growth in it United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication on frequent pilots. Located in the Inner Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, provided non-stop commercial aircraft services at 26 major US airports. Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information is available atwww.flyOntario.com.Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Tweet, and Instagram circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an agreement on joint powers between City of Ontario and County i San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of the ONT for the benefit of Southern California economy and residents of the four-county airport watershed. The OIAA commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro July Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Chairman of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executives Julia Gouw (Commissioner). OIAA media contacts:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527[email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport

