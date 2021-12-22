China 2021 Digitally Enhanced International Alcoholic Beverage Exhibition kicks off





Yibin, China’s leading alcoholic beverage manufacturers join hands to build the world’s leading production area for quality flavored beverages YIBIN, China, December 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The following publication is released by the China News Service Branch in Sichuan: asset December 17th, China International Exhibition of Famous Alcoholic Beverages 2021 kicked off in Yibin, a city in the southwest of China Sichuan Province. The exhibition entitled “Yibin, the capital of strong spirits, enchants the world with its aroma”, was organized by the Chinese Alcoholic Beverages Association and co-organized by the Yibin Municipal People’s Government and the Wuliangye Group. Adopting the latest techniques and approaches in terms of expansion, management, branding and international production, Expo has introduced a combined online / offline model with the aim of fully realizing digital empowerment and facilitating the embrace of technology and digitalization of the global industry , while building together an International Exhibition of Famous Alcoholic Beverages in China for the present and the future. Build a Digitally Enhanced International Exhibition of Famous Chinese Alcoholic Beverages, protected by the future through an online / offline combination model The spirits on display this year came from six major beverage production areas, including Zunyi and Luzhou, with exhibitions by renowned Chinese beverage manufacturers Moutai and Wuliangye, and international aperitif makers Pernod Ricard and Remy Martin, among other major brands. Activities at the exhibition included the opening ceremony, the product exhibition, a press conference to announce the results of the Wuliangye Archaeological Project and the Wuliangye 12.18 Super Fan Festival, among other meaningful and inspiring events. from 10 to 20 December, 12.18 The Internationally Famous International Festival of Alcoholic Online Shopping appeared on the shopping platforms JD.com, Tmall and Taobao, with the aim of creating a memorable event that will stimulate market development in the post – epidemic era. Wuliangye Group, Sichuan Liquor & Tea Group and other well-known manufacturers of alcoholic beverages, as well as local Yibin growers and manufacturers of ingredients linked to the industry chain all attended the festival. The story goes on More than 4000 years of history of beverage production that led to the creation of the world’s leading production area of ​​quality alcoholic beverages Song Shuyu, general secretary of the China Alcoholic Beverages Association, said the exhibition held in Yibin has received wide recognition from all segments of society and has become an important platform for international exchanges in the world of alcoholic beverages. Yibin, with a history of more than 4000 years in the production of beverages, is known as “the first city along the Yangtze River, of China Liquor Capital “has been cited by UNESCO and FAO as the most suitable area along its latitude for the production of high quality pure distilled beverages. A Yibin city spokesman explained, Yibin plans to use the exhibition platform and existing policies that support the development of the two nearest major cities. Chengdu AND Chongqing, with the aim of promoting the development and growth of the alcoholic beverage sector, expanding internationally and working with industry players worldwide to build a favorable industry chain. SOURCE News service in China

