Winners of the Second International Competition of the Drone Show – sUAS News





RIGA, Latvia, December, 2021 – The 2nd International Drone Show Competition, initiated by the SPH Engineering team for Drone Show Software (DSS), announces its results. 214 registered participants from 104 countries competed in one or more of the six categories. The recordings were judged by a jury panel composed of drone show professionals from the EU, North and Latin America and Asia, 3D animators and experienced entrepreneurs. The Concept of the Competition in 2021 turned into a multidisciplinary competition of both animations and performances realized by real drones. The task was to submit a project video to a selected category. The winners by categories are: ‘Best 3D drone animation’: Nacho Cruje (Spain)

“Best Integrated Drone Show”: CELESTIAL (MB)

‘Best Drone Business Promotion Video’: Grizzly Entertainment (Cyprus)

“Display of the best drones up to 100 drones”: Flock Drone Art (Spain)

“Display of the best drones up to 1000 drones”: Taiwan Drone 100 (Taiwan)

“The best drone show over 1000 drones”: Andrei Golenev (with the performance of the Geoscan Drone Show from Russia) In addition to the main winners, the following participants will be awarded special prizes: Vincent Bauer (France), DRONE SHOW EUROPE (Czech Republic), Stellar Lights (Australia) and Geoscan Drone Show (Russia). According to Angelito D. Jadormeo, a 2020 contest winner and a member of the 2021 jury panel, new creative talents are being discovered and improved; “The 2nd contest is much better than the first one I think, because it has created more categories that display a bigger application for drone display technology.” The jury consisted of 10 people and evaluated each performance from 1 to 10 evaluating the creative and technical elements. “It is exciting to see how this Competition is becoming a global platform to bring together different expertise in drone shows: from animations to business promotional videos, from small-scale shows to 100 drones, to integrated shows and gave me. The number of participating countries doubled compared to 2020, while the youngest participant this year was only 14 years old. Given the diversity and complexity of the submissions, we have selected 6 winners as planned and added some special prizes, ”comments Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO at SPH Engineering. Winners will enjoy sets of operators specially developed for drone shows (a set of items that an operator always needs for a comfortable process of organizing a drone show), will be awarded diplomas and will be included in the promotional campaign of the event. The 2nd International Drone Show Competition was created to bring together the best representatives, their shows, animations and business approaches to exchange knowledge about new sustainable technologies for outdoor light events. The goal is to continue to build a community of like-minded people, passionate about drones and modern art. You can see the results of the Competition at https://droneshowsoftware.com/competition and watch the winning videos at to YouTube AND Instagram! About SPH Engineering Engineering SPH is a multi-product drone software company and provider of UAV integration services. Founded in 2013 in Latvia (EU) as the launch for UAV mission flight planning and control, the company has evolved from a single core UgCS product developer to a market leader in multiple drone solutions. Today the company has established a rich global network of customers and resellers in 150+ countries, while over 45% of the partners are located in North America. In 2021 the company organized the first international choreography competition with the Drone Show. There were 6 winners from 153 registrations from over 50 countries.

