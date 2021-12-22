China defends science exchange program after US arrest





Posted: 22 December 2021

/ Updated: 22 December 2021 / 06:37 AM EST Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Boston. Lieber is accused of hiding his links to a Chinese-run recruitment program. His trial is the latest blow to the controversial US Department of Justice attempt to crack down on economic espionage from China. (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)

Beijing (AP) China on Wednesday defended its international science exchange programs following the sentencing of a Harvard University professor accused of hiding his links to a China-led recruitment program. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China manages such exchanges along the same lines as the US and other countries. U.S. agencies and officials should not stigmatize such programs and instead do something favorable for exchanges and scientific cooperation and between China-US people, Zhao said. Charles Lieber, 62, former head of Harvard’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, pleaded not guilty to filing false tax returns, making false statements and failing to file reports for a foreign bank account in China. . Liebers’s defense attorney, Marc Mukasey, had argued that prosecutors lacked evidence for the allegations, claiming that investigators did not keep records of their interviews with Lieber prior to his arrest. Prosecutors argued that Lieber, who was arrested in January, knowingly hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talent Plan to protect his career and reputation. The Chinese program was created to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property who can share secrets with China. Lieber denied involvement in investigations by U.S. authorities, including the National Institutes of Health, which had given him millions of dollars in research funding, prosecutors said. Lieber also hid his income from the Chinese program, including $ 50,000 a month from Wuhan University of Technology, up to $ 158,000 in living expenses and more than $ 1.5 million in grants, according to prosecutors. In return, they said, Lieber agreed to publish articles, organize international conferences and apply for patents on behalf of the Chinese university. The case is among the highest profile to come from the U.S. Department of Justice Initiative in China. The effort, launched in 2018 to curb economic espionage from China, has faced criticism for undermining academic research and constituting the racial profiling of Chinese scholars. Hundreds of faculty members at Stanford, Yale, Berkeley, Princeton, Temple and other prominent colleges have signed letters to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to end the initiative. Academics say the effort compromises nations’ competition in research and technology and has had a cooling effect on recruiting foreign researchers. The letters also complain that the investigations have disproportionately targeted researchers of Chinese origin. Lieber has been on paid administrative leave from Harvard since his arrest in January 2020.

