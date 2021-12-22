OAIE News: New International Student Panel Supports Campus Community – Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness





The Office of Institutional Evaluation and Effectiveness (OAIE) collaborated with Extension and International Programs (EIP) to develop and launch the first International University Student Panel. This control panel contains Cal State Fullerton international student data, including detailed enrollment trends that can be broken down by various variables, including student degree, student level, and state of citizenship. The panel also allows users to visually explore enrollment through an interactive map that highlights new and ongoing student enrollment. Centralizing the location of this data provides efficient access to this information for campus components. Faculty and staff can view the panel by identifying at the university Table server with on-campus entry credentials. The International Student panel is located inside the registration file on the Tableau server. Campus units can use this data in the decision-making process to improve the experience for international students at CSUF. By making international student data available through a single panel, units across campus have access to accurate and consistent data. The panel is the first of its kind for CSUF. OAIE and EIP teamed up to create a single space where international student data can be easily found. The process began with the OAIE seeking to understand what data was needed to inform EIP operations. From there, OAIE collected and organized data based on needs and resources. The process took about six months. EIP staff is taking advantage of the data provided by the control panel. According to Jack Hobson, Senior Director of the Global Titans Center, EIP staff are often asked to provide data on international students based on the needs of a department or college. The International Student Panel allows everyone to access the data themselves and enables EIP staff to work on other projects instead of reports as desired. Furthermore, data availability allows employees to share data accurately at any time. The panel enables users to access specific and extensive data points to be used depending on their purposes. Another key impact is that the data allow users to understand past and present trends, some of which may have been more difficult to see. All of these aspects support informed decisions in areas such as recruitment and recruitment. This type of data centralization and visualization tool benefits directly from the campus as a whole. When departments and units have access to such data, they can formulate better choices and make the right decisions. OAIE hopes to continue to expand the International Student Panel and provide more layers to better illustrate who the international students are at CSUF and to support the EIP and other users. OAIE is available to partner with on-campus units and departments to address their specific data needs. Contact OAIE at [email protected] or 657-278-2593 if you are interested in exploring options.

