Ontario reports 4,383 new COVID cases with new support for businesses expected

Ontario reported another 4,383 cases of COVID-19 and another 10 deaths from the disease on Wednesday, while the Ministry of Finance said new support is coming for businesses, the end of which will be hit by recent public health restrictions.

While they did not provide specific details, a ministry spokesman said the measures would be set out in a press release, which will be published this afternoon.

The province will also urge Ottawa to change the criteria so that Ontario businesses have easier access to federal support programs, the spokesman said.

Expected measures come as the Ontario Chamber of Commerce urged Prime Minister Doug Ford to “consider further grants, targeted support programs and other direct measures” to help businesses and their employees.

In an open letter to the prime minister, House CEO Rocco Rossi says “countless small businesses” are “on the verge of collapse” because of the Omicron version of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, restrictions came into force that set a 50 percent capacity limit in many indoor environments, including restaurants and bars, retailers, shopping malls and gyms.

They were announced as part of an effort to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The 7-day average of new daily cases is now 3,520

Today’s number of cases marks a 142 per cent increase from last Wednesday, when the province recorded 1,808 cases.

The 7-day average of daily cases, which is currently at a rate of doubling every five and a half days or so, rose to 3,520.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s health chief medical officer, said Tuesday that the province is likely to see record daily case counts in the coming weeks. The most infections ever reported in a single day in Ontario were 4,812 reported on April 16 this year.

Moore warned that an increase in hospitalizations and admissions to critical care is also expected. As of Tuesday evening, there were 420 people with COVID in hospitals, up from 357 at the same time last week.

Similarly, there were 168 patients being treated for COVID-related illness in the ICU. That is up from 154 last Wednesday.

Positivity rates continue to rise in most health units. Ontario Public Health this morning reported a positivity rate of 10.7 percent on 58,038 tests.

The 10 additional deaths recorded this morning bring the official Ontario number to 10,133.

Health units reallocate resources opposite Omicron

More public health units in Ontario said this week that they are changing their approach to COVID-19 testing and contact tracking in light of the Omicron variant.

The Niagara Region Public Health said it was beginning to shift resources from tracking contacts to delivering boosting doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which it said could “better collect” the Omicron wave.

The increase in the number of cases is making it difficult for people to access the test in a timely manner, which in turn is delaying the identification of cases for follow-up, the health unit said.

At the same time, Omicron has shortened the time between exposure and making the adhesive, making it less likely that health officials would intervene early enough to break the transmission chains, he said.

“The use of case tracking and contacts has diminished and will become less and less valid as testing delays increase and case numbers outweigh the capacity of Public Health (Niagara Region,” the unit said.

Case management and contact tracking will be increasingly handled by artificial intelligence and external support, he said.

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit, which covers the Belleville area, Ont., Said it will no longer be able to call anyone who tests positive within a 48-hour period and will instead focus on responding. to high risk cases. facilities such as schools and long-term care.

The health unit said those undergoing testing should monitor the results online and contact their high-risk contacts if they test positive.

On Tuesday, Moore said the province is preparing to change its strategy for COVID-19 testing and case management in light of Omicron, with instructions expected in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health asked residents who show symptoms of COVID-19 but could not quickly book a test to assume they are infected and isolated.