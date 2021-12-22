Israel will administer the 4th round of vaccines against Covid





JERUSALEM Israel, which at the end of last year was an early guide in its efforts to administer a first dose of coronavirus vaccine to its citizens, now plans to offer fourth doses in an effort to curb the spread fast version of the Omicron variant, officials said Tuesday. It is believed to be the first place to offer the fourth round of doses. And as with previous vaccination efforts, countries around the world will be asking Israel for clues as to how their campaigns might go. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailed the move as great news that will help us cross the Omicron wave that is sweeping the globe. He added that the state of Israel is continuing to stand at the forefront of the global effort to tackle the pandemic. At least one person in the country has been confirmed to have died from the Omicron variant, an elderly man who had received two doses of the vaccine but not a third, health officials said on Tuesday.

The United States has also reported at least one death from the variant. Health officials in Texas said an unvaccinated man in the Houston area, who died Monday, had Omicron. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in October that some adults with compromised immune systems would qualify for a fourth vaccine made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Israel was one of the first countries to return its society to a normal appearance after launching the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine much faster than most other countries. Mr. Bennett, who succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu in June, was among the first world leaders to approve third doses of the vaccine this summer. He also allowed the vaccination of children aged 5 and over last month and conducted a war game in which the government tested possible state responses to a new hypothetical variant of the virus. On Tuesday, he said medical teams would begin delivering fourth doses of the vaccine to people over 60 and to medical staff. Mr Bennett did not cite any scientific evidence to support the administration of the fourth injection in the general population.

His other efforts to slow Omicron’s growth have included enforcing stricter entry requirements for incoming travelers, banning the entry of all foreigners without exception, and banning Israelis from traveling without special permits to 58 countries, including the United States, Canada and Britain. . The number of Omicron cases in Israel doubled on Tuesday to 340, the health ministry said, while the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,306, the highest daily figure in nearly two months, though still proportionally lower than in many developed countries. Mr Bennett has said Israel is in the beginning of the fifth wave of the virus and has called on people instead to vaccinate themselves and their children, work from home and increase the use of masks.

