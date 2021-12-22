Landslide at Myanmar fatigue mine leaves dozens missing





The landslide in the Hapakant area of ​​Kachin state occurred around 4 a.m. local time and there were fears that about 80 people were trapped in a lake from mining debris, said an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation. “Authorities arrived at the scene around 7am and are conducting the search,” Dashi Naw Lawn, a civil society group official, said by telephone, adding that no body had been found yet. Mizzima news portal and Khit Thit media also reported that dozens appeared missing in the incident in Hpakant, which is the center of Myanmar’s secret jade industry. In another landslide last weekend, media reported that at least six people died. Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated Hpakant mines, which attract poor workers from all over Myanmar in search of gemstones mainly for export to China. Economic pressures due to the Covid-19 pandemic have attracted more migrants to the fatigue mines even though the conflict has been raging since Myanmar’s military took power in a coup in February. The ousted government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi had vowed to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed. In July last year, more than 170 people, many of them immigrants, died in one of the worst calamities in Hpakant after mine debris collapsed into a lake. Myanmar produces 90% of the world’s jade. Most come from Hpakant, where rights groups say mining firms affiliated with military elites and armed ethnic groups earn billions of dollars a year.

