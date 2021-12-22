Libya’s parliament says it is ‘impossible’ to hold a presidential vote





FILE – Saif al-Islam, right, son and former heir of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi registers his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, in Sabha, Libya, on Sunday, November 14, 2021. A Libyan parliamentarian Committee said on wednesday, december 21, that it had become impossible to hold a long-awaited two-day presidential vote as planned, in a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich country . (Libyan National High Electoral Commission through AP, File)

CAIRO (AP) A Libyan parliamentary committee said on Wednesday that it had become impossible to hold the long-awaited two-day presidential election as planned, in a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the wealthy country. with diesel. It was the first official statement that the vote would not take place on Friday, though it was widely expected amid growing challenges and calls for a delay. For almost a year, the election has been the backbone of international efforts to bring peace to Libya, and many have warned that either the scenario of holding the vote on time or postponing it could be a destabilizing obstacle. In a letter to parliament speaker Aguila Saleh, lawmaker al-Hadi al-Sagheir, head of the commission tasked with overseeing the election process, said the group had found it impossible to hold the elections as scheduled on December 24th. He did not specify whether another date was set for the vote, or whether it was canceled at all. The country’s election commission disbanded election committees late Tuesday and never appointed a final list of candidates as intended. The responsibility for the vote passed to parliament. Dozens of lawmakers have called on Libyans to take to the streets in protest of the failure to hold elections as planned. Later Wednesday, the election commission proposed a new date for the first round of the January 24th presidential election. He called on parliament to address the challenges that led to the failure to hold the vote as scheduled on Friday. About a hundred candidates had nominated themselves, including several high-profile individuals who had been expelled from the race, including the son of the late dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was ousted and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising. Al-Sagheir said his committee reached its conclusion after reviewing the technical, security and judicial reports. He urged Saleh, who suspended his duties to join the presidential race, to return to his job so he could mobilize efforts and help re-draft a roadmap to revive the political process. Voting had faced many challenges, including disputes over election laws and occasional fighting between armed groups. Other obstacles include a long rift between countries east and west, and the presence of thousands of fighters and foreign troops in the North African country. Libya plunged into unrest after the 2011 uprising and split between rival governments, one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter, and another UN-backed administration in the western capital, Tripoli. Each side is backed by a range of foreign militias and powers. In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the UAE, launched an offensive to try and occupy Tripoli. His campaign collapsed as Turkey stepped up its military support for the UN-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries. The October 2020 ceasefire led to the formation of a transitional government with elections scheduled for December 24. The fate of this government is now unclear, as the parliamentary committee said the government’s term ends on December 24th.

