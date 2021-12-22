ADM continues to grow in the high value flavor segment with the acquisition of Flavor Infusion International





CHIKAGO – (TELI BIZNES) – ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in food and agricultural origin and processing, announced today that it has acquired Flavor Infusion International, SA (FISA), a comprehensive provider of flavor solutions and ingredients specializing in its customers in worldwide Latin America and the Caribbean. Were excited to open up new growth opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean with the addition of FISA, said Vince Macciocchi, president of the ADMs Nutrition business. Our nutrition segment has provided profit growth of 15 to 20 percent per year and our flavors business has been a significant driver of this success, with annual sales growth of more than 10%. This acquisition represents another significant addition as we expand our capabilities in this high value segment. With this acquisition, ADM adds an experienced and successful team of 60 colleagues, who serve a growing list of food and beverage customers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean with a wide range of flavor ingredients and two-item solutions more advanced production. in Panama and Colombia. I am pleased to welcome the FISA team to ADM, Macciocchi continued. They have built a great business and were planning a seamless transition as we enhance our global capabilities to expand the range of products, services and solutions we can offer to existing and new customers in growing segments across Latin America and Caribbean. We look forward to working with our new colleagues as we continue to build the world-leading Nutrition company. Having established and mastered numerous flavoring operations for over 50 years, I can confidently say that ADM is the ideal partner to continue FISA’s legacy as a leading provider of flavor solutions and ingredients specific to the beverage industry in Latin America and the Caribbean, said Daniel DeClark, President and CEO of FISA. FISA customers, as well as its employees, will benefit from ADM’s global presence, significant R&D capabilities, and strong sales and marketing resources. Strategically, this transaction is convenient for both parties. Congratulations to all involved! Foresighted statement Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM records in the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted together with this notice. To the extent permitted by applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. About ADM At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to food worldwide. With industry-leading innovations, a full portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet every taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give our customers the edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. They were a global leader in human and animal feed and the world leading company of origin and agricultural processing. Width, depth, knowledge, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet the needs for food, drink, health and well-being and more. From the seed of the idea to the result of the solution, we enrich the quality of life worldwide. Learn more at www.adm.com. Source: Corporate Publication

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005735/en/ADM-Continues-Growth-in-High-Value-Flavor-Segment-with-Acquisition-of-Flavor-Infusion-International The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos