Palace, horses and blackmail: The battle of custody of the kings of Dubai

From willingly buying racehorses to owning a jewelry room, the battle for custody in London between the ruler of Dubai and his ex-wife has shed light on the rich lifestyle of the ultra-rich Eastern royal family. of the Middle.

A ruling issued Tuesday by a High Court judge detailed an order for Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum to provide more than 4 554m ($ 733m) to settle a lengthy custody battle with his ex-wife. Princess Haya of Jordan, over their two children.

Here are details of some evidence regarding their lifestyle by Haya, their legal teams and the judge’s decision.

Intimidation

During the hearings, Haya was questioned about the 6. 6.7m payment she had made to four unidentified members of her security team, who had threatened to expose a link she had with one of her bodyguards and why she had used money from children. Bank account.

“I was very scared,” Haya said when asked why she had used money from the children’s accounts to pay them. “I was scared and that was the money that was available in that amount.”

The first payment for a member of her security team was 12 1.12 million, before two others blackmailed her for more than milionë 4 million. Finally, the fourth man was paid milionë 1.2 million, said the sheikh’s lawyer, Nigel Dyer.

“I understand that I have not heard from the alleged blackmailers, but no one should be blackmailed and (Haya) must have been very scared at this point,” Judge Philip Moor said in his ruling.

“I have already realized that it would have been better if (she) had used her funds to deal with the blackmailers, but I admit that she was really in a very difficult position. She would have been disappointed that (Muhammad) would not have discovered her. “

homes

London Residence: Haya bought her west London residence near Kensington Palace, the home of British Prince William and his wife, in 2016 for .5 87.5 million and is now worth around milionë 100 million.

The court was told it was renovated in 2017/8 at a cost of 7 14.7m, which included 3 9.3m for structural work and 8 2.8m for installations and equipment.

The princess asked for milion 1m a year for a 10-year renovation and for the sheikh to cover the costs of five house workers and a workshop, as well as a 3 223,000-a-year contract with a property maintenance company.

She also wanted ,000 900,000 a year for consumption – like new curtains, carpets and replacement furniture, and ,000 100,000 to cover cleaning products, dry cleaning and equipment.

“We have always kept it to a very high standard and that is the amount of people needed to keep it as it is now,” Haya said.

Moor agreed rin 10m renovation, 500 500,000 for consumption and 3 223,000 for maintenance costs.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai. (Royal Saudi Palace via AP)

Castlewood: The princess also demanded large sums for the maintenance of her mansion at Castlewood in Berkshire, west London, which had been left to her by her father, the late King Hussein of Jordan.

She wanted 70 770,000 a year for the maintenance and expenses of two property managers and three housewives. Over 10 years, that meant spending 7 7.7m on a home worth just milionë 4.5m, Dyer said.

Moor gave it its full operating costs, 125 125,000 a year for consumption and ,000 200,000 a year for a 10-year renovation.

horses

“If I wanted a horse, I bought one,” Haya told the court in her testimony about finances before her divorce.

During the custody battle, Haya claimed that over 400 racing horses had run in her name, including the winner of the Epsom Derby New Approach, and she or her children remained registered owners and demanded milionë 75 million in compensation for those who still belonged to her. hers.

Shehu, one of the most influential horse owners and breeders in the world, who with his brother set up the Godolphin horse racing stall, said the horses had run in its colors but belonged to Godolfin.

Dyer said her list of race horses increased from 16 to 26 to 62 and that some of the horses had died or been sold. He mentioned a horse, Ben Vrackie, for which she claimed ,000 400,000 in compensation. She came out last in her last race in September 2019 and sold in May 2021 for ,000 20,000.

In a statement to the court, Mohammed said Haya had never received any profit from her horses. She said the sum of milionë 15 million he was paid by him in March 2018 after the World Cup in Dubai was price money, while he said it was to do a good job of organizing his guests.

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein leaves the High Court in London. (Photo / AP File)

“He said it’s my money, this’s my horses, you’s my wife and you should have them,” Haya said. “It was a very generous thing to do to Sheikh Mohammed.”

The judge ruled in his favor saying “it is clear that the horses were part of Godolphin” because the stall paid for their maintenance and kept the stud’s profits and fees and agreed that milionë 15 million was a gift.

Holidays and leisure

During her marriage, the family spent 1 631,000 on a summer holiday in Italy and in another case the bill for a hotel in Greece was € 274,000, Moor said in his decision.

He accepted Haya’s request for funding to go abroad nine weeks a year and another two weeks vacation in Britain, as well as three weekends in Jordan and three weekends in Britain.

Moor said he had to decide “what is reasonable by remembering that the extraordinary wealth and extraordinary standard of living that these children enjoyed during marriage make this case completely out of the ordinary.”

The total cost for the holidays was 1 5.1 million a year, including more than milion 1 million for private jet hiring and almost milion 1 million for hotels and food.

Moor gave her another milion 1 million to spend on her free time. He also donated 7 277,050 a year for pet expenses, including ,000 25,000 for buying horses and ,000 12,000 for toys, caring for and training unspecified animals.

Clothing and jewelry

Haya, who said her ex-husband had been very generous with her during their marriage, demanded milionë 52m in compensation for those she claimed lacked clothes and jewelery.

She said her haute couture collection was worth around 74 million euros and only the most basic items were returned to her after she fled to Britain.

Haya said most of her jewelry, including diamonds, pearls, sapphires and emeralds were left in a palace in Dubai and then disappeared. Just one set of diamonds, including a necklace, ring and earrings, was worth a million pounds.

“If you put all the pieces in that room spread out in this courtroom, it would be full,” Haya said. “I was spoiled with wonderful gifts which I liked very, very much at the time.”

The judge was shown a 23-minute video of the opening of a safe at a Dubai mansion where her jewelery was kept, and he said what was left seemed “quite a standard price”.

He gave her 13. 13.7m for lost jewelry and the “relatively modest sum” of milion 1m for lost clothes.

Prince Ali

Haya had funded an unsuccessful campaign by her brother, Prince Ali, to become FIFA president in 2016 with the blessing of her ex-husband, the sheikh’s lawyer told the court.

He also said that Haya had paid $ 5 million in October 2019 to her brother for the 10-year cost of maintaining his house in Jordan, Baraka Palace, and had given him ,000 400,000 a year in financial support during the marriage, with the sheikh’s agreement. .

“Sheikh Mohammed was very kind to my family members,” she said, adding that she did not want Ali to be abruptly terminated and neither did her children feel compelled to continue making payments if something happened to her.