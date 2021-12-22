AHA News: Making a Good Brain Health Life a Global Priority – Consumer Health News

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22, 2021 (American Heart Association News) – Twenty years ago, the Canadian province of Ontario launched an aggressive campaign to tackle stroke from every angle: It boosted prevention and awareness; reinforced acute care practices and response time; and increased access to rehabilitation after stroke.

It worked. Stroke rates fell 32% within a decade. But that was not all. Dementia rates also fell by about 7% confirming what Dr. Vladimir Hachinski, a research pioneer in the field, already doubted: Preventing strokes helps prevent dementia.

Now, Canada is exploring how to apply this lesson nationwide. And Hachinski, the neuroscientist leading the effort, has an even bigger vision. He wants the whole world to focus not only on preventing stroke and dementia, but on anything that could go wrong with the brain and how to hold things right.

“You need your brain to be healthy,” Hachinski said. “There is no health without brain health.”

The idea is starting to gain traction.

“The World Health Organization recognizes brain health as a major issue,” said Dr. Victor Dzau, president of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine and part of a free coalition of leading medical experts pushing governments and research institutions to make it a global priority. “People are getting very excited about this.”

“Every year, there are more strokes, more heart attacks, more dementia,” said Hachinski, who helped form the World Brain Alliance, a coalition of nine of the world’s largest brain-focused organizations. . “The longer we can delay or prevent this, the better we are able to cope because, otherwise, all health care systems around the world will be overloaded.”

Along with Dzau and others, Hachinski raised the issues in October at the G20 Summit, an intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 largest economies. They plan to do so again at the G7 summit in June in Germany.

Brain health “does not get the attention it deserves, given the scale of the problem,” Dzau said. Neurological disorders are the leading cause of disability and death worldwide.

Dzau co-chairs the Global Healthy Brain Initiative, which seeks to raise $ 10 billion over the next 30 years to transform what he sees as a fragmented and underfunded “research ecosystem” into a collaborative, focused interdisciplinary model. in better brain health over longevity.

“If we are talking about Alzheimer’s disease or schizophrenia, you need to understand how the brain works and when it becomes dysfunctional and why,” Dzau said. “Brain health is the key umbrella.”

At the heart of this movement is the link between healthy brain and healthy bodies, already firmly established by decades of research, especially around the link between heart health and brain. Heart disease and stroke share many of the same risk factors as dementia, such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar and lack of physical activity. Research also shows that good psychological health can improve cardiovascular health, while poor mental health can damage it.

Dzau, a cardiologist, and Hachinski, a neurologist, want the world to stop thinking about brain health in relation to individual disorders that develop later in life and start thinking about how to promote good brain health from birth. onwards.

“People with dementia look at one thing, and stroke looks at another, and nobody looks at the big picture,” said Hachinski, who helped develop a new definition of brain health that goes beyond illness or lack thereof. including neurological health, mental and physical health. well-being and how the three interact.

Currently, most research focuses on the diseased brain, rather than ways to maintain and promote optimal brain health, writes Hachinski and others in an August 2021 paper in Alzheimer’s & Dementia magazine. The authors call for interdisciplinary collaboration between neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, neuro-behavioral and social behavior scientists, policymakers, and others around the world. One priority, they say, should be to find out why some countries have successfully reduced the incidence of stroke and dementia while others have not, and to implement these lessons globally.

The Canada-led Brain Health Dementia Prevention Initiative is the first step in this direction. It will map regions with good and poor brain health, dementia, stroke and heart disease by tracking population, environmental, socio-economic and individual risk factors, along with factors that protect brain health. And it will not stop at the borders of Canada. The effort involves researchers from the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand to identify cost-effective ways to reduce dementia.

Meanwhile, the Healthy Brains Global Initiative will begin its work with a focus on anxiety and depression in people under the age of 30, based on research showing that three-quarters of mental health problems and neurological disorders are rooted in adolescence and young adulthood. .

But this is just the beginning, said Dzau, who said he sees “a great need for more influential research. We need progress and studies looking at the implementation of solutions by the community.”

Both research and its implementation should also be more equitable and comprehensive, he said. “Small clinical trials in white populations are insufficient. We need to build more diverse, vibrant groups globally. At least, that is the vision of what we are trying to do.”

Even when nations have the knowledge and technology to improve brain health, translating them into equally positive results can be a problem, he said. It is either because countries have very little money to do so, or they have poorly structured health systems that can not do the job. The United States is one such case, he said.

“We are pioneers in technology, science and research,” Dzau said, “but when it comes to implementation, because our system is so fragmented, it’s more challenging.”

For example, despite large increases in the use of potentially life-saving treatments for stroke, studies show that colored and low-income adults are less likely to receive them. And men of color in the US are 70% more likely to die after a stroke than their white counterparts.

Solving problems like these on a global scale is what this movement aims for, Dzau said. But this will not happen overnight. “We do not have the solutions yet, but we have ambitions.”

