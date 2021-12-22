International
A few threads of hope appear in Omicron, but experts stress caution
People wait in long lines to take a free COVID-19 test at a local fire station in Washington, Dec. 20, 2021.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
The rapid spread of the omicron version of Covid-19 is forcing governments around the world to impose strict control measures, but there is some glimmer of hope in the data currently available, according to experts.
While it is still too early to know for sure the severity of the variant, studies to date show that the damage it causes is likely to be at worst similar to previous variants, and possibly milder.
Recent data from South Africa where soy first appeared along with a study from Hong Kong and developments from vaccine manufacturers seem to indicate some possible elements of good news amid sweeping risks. And the rates of hospitalization and deaths are so far significantly lower than with previous variants.
“We have anti-viral drugs that will work against omicron, vaccines that work to some extent and can be improved, and side-flow tests that allow us to check our infection status in real time,” said Lawrence Young, virologist and professor. of oncology at the University of Warwick, told CNBC on Tuesday.
However, medical experts agree that higher transmission of the virus poses a serious threat to health care systems even if the symptoms are milder, because the large volume of infections is likely to lead to more people in need of hospital care. .
The World Health Organization has warned that omicron infections are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in community-transmitted areas and the variant has now been detected in at least 89 countries.
Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told CNBC via email on Tuesday that even if omicron is proven to be “softer” than other strains, the potential case load could double or triple the number of people in need of hospitalization in the UK, where the virus is currently rampant with particular risk to the unvaccinated.
1. Promising T cell response
Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, described the findings on the body’s response to omicron, highlighting a specific response that promises well for avoiding severe symptoms of the virus.
“It is important to note that while laboratory data show that the spice protein of the omicron variant is relatively resistant to virus-blocking antibodies caused by vaccination or natural infection, the T cell response is likely to be highly conserved,” he said.
This is because it targets spike protein regions that are highly stable between the omicron variant and the original Wuhan virus, on which current vaccines are based, Young explained.
Maintaining the T cell response once the virus has penetrated the vaccine’s external defenses and entered the body would reduce the risk of the host developing severe symptoms.
2. The lowest rate of lung infection
A study from the University of Hong Kong, led by Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wai, found that omicron transmits faster and more effectively than the dominant delta strain previously in the human bronchus.
However, the study, which is currently under review by colleagues, also found that omicron infection in the lungs is significantly lower, indicating that it may have a less severe impact on those who become infected.
In other words, it is more infectious, but less likely to be able to attack vulnerable parts of our anatomy.
By Dr. Chan also noted that simply by infecting many more people, a highly infectious virus “can cause more serious illness and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic.”
“Therefore, taken together with our recent studies showing that the Omicron variant can partially escape immunity from past vaccines and infection, the overall threat from the Omicron variant is likely to be very significant,” he added.
However, Young stressed that the findings from Hong Kong so far are “intriguing, but very preliminary”.
3. Amplifiers work
Evidence has suggested that vaccinated people, especially those who have received booster vaccines, are much less at risk of hospitalization or death from the new variant.
Some more promising news in this area came on Monday, when Moderna announced that its booster vaccination had been shown to be effective against the omicron variant in laboratory tests.
Benjamin Cowling, a professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong, told CNBC on Monday that data to date show that the omicron variant causes approximately the same severity of the disease as delta and other previous variants in unvaccinated patients or those they never did. was infected.
“If you’ve been vaccinated, if you’ve had an infection before, you have a defense, especially against serious illness, and that means omicron actually looks milder. It looks like a milder infection because of the immunity that “We built it up, not because the virus is particularly different in terms of its innate natural severity,” he said.
Cowling explained that vaccines offer two lines of defense, first through antibodies to protect against infection and second through T cells that protect against serious diseases in the event of a new infection.
“If we take that third dose, the booster, it strengthens that outer line of defense and we’re back to where we were probably six months ago, where having three doses gives us back those two lines of defense.”
However, Young stressed that while the reinforcing data to date are promising in its effectiveness against severe symptoms, they will not necessarily deny the potential for the variant to overload health systems.
“The latest preliminary modeling shows that a booster injection can provide about 85% protection against serious diseases from omicron, but this means that 15% of boosted individuals will not be fully protected, and it adds to those who are “Unvaccinated or not adults, this is a large number of vulnerable individuals,” he said.
4. Fewer hospitalizations in South Africa
This suggestion has resonated in South Africa, where the virus was first identified by scientists in late November, although it was most likely already present in other parts of the world at the time.
The country experienced a rapid increase in cases, which seem to have peaked in the Gauteng region about three weeks after the first discovery.
https://twitter.com/ScottGottliebMD/status/1472664060445569026
Despite the increase in cases, the continuing average of daily deaths remained low, marking a sharp divergence from previous waves and variants.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference last week that only 1.7% of Omicron cases were being hospitalized, compared with 19% when the delta variant appeared.
However, Phaahla also expressed concern about lowering the vaccination rate, suggesting that it may not only be omicron less virulent, but that vaccinations and natural immunity are increasing protection against severe cases among those infected.
Young told CNBC that extrapolation from the experience in South Africa is “complicated by the younger average age of infected individuals, their immune status and the fact that it is summer in South Africa, and this may be affecting the spread of e omicron “.
5. Developments of antiviral drugs
Another potential green in trying to limit Covid’s impact has been advances in antiviral drug developments targeting high-risk members of the population, such as patients with suppressed immunity or cancer patients.
Pfizer announced last week that its Paxlovid antiviral treatment appeared in phase II trials reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk patients by 89% if administered within three days of the onset of symptoms, and 88% within five days.
The UK drug regulator also recently authorized the use of Xevudy (sotrovimab), a monoclonal antibody manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, and Lagevrio (molnupiravir), made by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme.
On Wednesday, the UK government confirmed that it had ordered an additional 2.5 million Paxlovid and 1.75 million Lagevrio delivery courses by 2022.
Endangered and unvaccinated hospital capacity are still highly vulnerable
Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, warned against taking current data as a reason to give up care.
An essential vulnerability, he and other professionals point out, remains unvaccinated. Hospital structures will lean towards the part of the population that is unvaccinated or that has only had one dose of vaccine.
Looking specifically at the UK, he said: “At a time when the NHS (National Health Service) is A) massively impoverished by omicron and B) lying and massively tired after two years of ingratitude on the front line, that would be unstable, “he said. , adding that “there are still no green seedlings”.
