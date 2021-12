Summer of Soul, Drive My Car makes the shortlist of Oscars

Documentaries about Julia Child, Black Woodstock, The Pandemic and The Velvet Underground and internationally acclaimed films like Japans Drive My Car, Irans A Hero and Norways The Worst Person in the World have just come a bit closer to scoring Oscar nominations. of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on wednesday unveiled its shortlists for several categories, including documentary, international film, original song, original score, visual effects and makeup and hair styling. Nominations for all categories for the 94th Oscar will be announced on February 8th. Academy documentary members received from 138 qualified films to choose from 15 shortlisted selections, including two pandemic-themed films (In the Same Breath, The First Wave), Questloves Summer of Soul (… Or , When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) for an almost forgotten 1969 musical event, Julie Cohen and Betsy Wests Julia and Todd Haynes The Velvet Underground. Other notable choices are Rescue, in relation to the Thai football team and their rescue for a remote cave, Procession, Attica and Flee. Billie Eilish: The Worlds a Little Blurry also did the cutting. Flee, an animated documentary about an Afghan refugee directed by Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen was also among the films that advanced in the international art category. Other strong contenders include Ryusuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car, who has been a group of beloved critics, Iranian drama Asghar Farhadis A Hero, Italian director Paolo Sorrentinos semi-autobiographical The Hand of God. and Joachim Triers dark romantic comedy Worst Person in the World, from Norway. The entry of Frances, Titane, did not succeed, despite having won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.. The original songs in the contest include some of the big music stars like Beyoncs Be Alive, by King Richard, Billie Eilishs James Bond the song No Time To Die, Van Morrisons Down to Joy from Belfast, the song U2s Sing 2, Kid Cudi and JAY-Zs Guns Go Bang from The Harder They Fall, Brian Wilsons Where I Belong and Ariana Grandes Dont Look Up. Composers Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog, Spencer) and Hans Zimmer (Dune, No Time To Die) may be awaiting double nominations for the original songs coming on February 8th. Blockbusters like Dune and No Time To Die also advanced in a number of categories including visual effects, sound and makeup and hair styling. The winners will be announced at Sunday’s March 27 ceremony, which will be broadcast live on ABC. ___ Follow AP movie writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

