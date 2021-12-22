Ontario COVID-19 cases: 4,383 new cases, 10 new deaths





Ontario health officials are reporting 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the highest daily number of cases since the end of April. Today’s number of infection comes after the province confirmed 3,301 new cases on Saturday, 4,177 new cases on Sunday, 3,783 new cases on Monday and 3,453 new cases on Tuesday. The last time the province reported more than 4,383 new cases in a single day was on April 23, when officials registered 4,505 new cases. Ontario’s seven-day moving average now stands at 3,520, up from 1,514 at this point last week. With 55,381 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate rose to 10.7 percent on Wednesday, the highest rate since April 26 when it reached 10.9. Of the new infections reported today, 1140 cases involved unvaccinated, partially vaccinated persons or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 3,243 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated. Health experts have said that the number of infections in fully vaccinated individuals will increase as more people get the vaccine. The province recorded 10 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 10,133. There are currently at least 420 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. Health Minister Christine Elliott reported that of those patients, 311 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 109 are fully vaccinated. Elliott confirmed that 168 of those patients are in intensive care, including 132 persons who have not been fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 36 persons who have been fully vaccinated. The province estimated that another 1,787 cases of the disease would be resolved as of Wednesday, bringing the number of patients cured in Ontario to 623,142. Today’s report brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Ontario to 661,563, including deaths and cures. WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN Ontario? In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 1,284 new cases in Toronto, 479 new cases in the York Region, 335 new cases in the Peel Region, 238 new cases in the Durham Region, and 223 new cases in the Halton Region. . Officials reported 363 new cases in Ottawa, 172 new cases in the Waterloo region, 159 new cases in Simcoe-Muskoka, 149 new cases in Hamilton, 136 new cases in the Niagara Region, 111 new cases in Middlesex-London, and 103 new cases in the Kingston area. All other regions reported less than 100 new cases on Wednesday. Of the 4,383 new infections reported Wednesday, 512 cases were identified in children under the age of 12, according to the provincial epidemiological report. The province also recorded 478 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 1,912 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39. Also, officials found 1,118 cases in persons aged 40 to 59 years, 328 cases in persons aged 60 to 79 years and 38 cases in persons over 80 years.

