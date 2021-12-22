The house fire on College Avenue causes road closures in the North End of Winnipeg

Crews are working to put out a home fire on College Avenue Wednesday morning, leading to the closure of several roads in the area.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedics Service was called to the fire just after midnight.

When they arrived, firefighters found strong smoke and flames coming out of the house.

They tried to put out the fire inside the house, but due to deteriorating conditions, they were forced to go out and launch a defensive attack, says a news release from the city of Winnipeg.

Residents of the house escaped the fire themselves before the crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The adjoining house was also evacuated as a precaution.

Part of College Avenue and Powers Street are closed as crews continue to fight the fire. (Walther Bernal / CBC)

College Avenue is closed between Salter Street and Andrews Street, while Powers Street is closed between Mountain Avenue and Boyd Avenue.

Fire crews were still there just after 9 p.m.

Fire on the main road

Less than two hours before the fire was reported on College Avenue, firefighters went on fire at an 11-story apartment building on Main Street, north of Jarvis Avenue, at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday.

When the crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke on several floors of the building.

Part of the building was temporarily evacuated, while other residents were told to take shelter on site.

The fire was brought under control at 23:40

The suite where the fire started had significant damage and there was some water damage throughout the building, the news release said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental and caused by an improperly thrown cigarette, the city says.