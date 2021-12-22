International
A tense Libya is delaying its presidential election
Libya’s parliament said it would be impossible to hold the long-awaited presidential election on Friday as planned, a delay that threatened to further destabilize the oil-rich North African nation, which has been rocked by division and violence in the decade since by dictator Col. Muammar al-Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in a revolution.
Wednesday’s announcement by parliamentary election commission president Hadi Al-Sagheer confirmed what almost everyone in Libya already knew. However, she threatened to take political tensions to a boil.
After reviewing the technical, judicial and security reports, said in a statement Mr. Al-Sagheer, we inform you that it will be impossible for the elections to take place on the date set by the electoral law.
Western diplomats, along with many Libyans, had backed the election, seeing it as a decisive step towards ending nearly a decade of civil conflict and reuniting a country still largely divided in two. The election of a new president is seen as the key to starting the expulsions of foreign militant armies brought in recent years to wage civil strife, to begin consolidating Libya’s numerous militias into a single national army, and to reunification of broken government institutions.
Libya was already in trouble after the delay was announced Wednesday morning. In the capital, Tripoli, on Tuesday, gunmen and tanks took to the streets and blocked the road to the presidential palace, forcing residents to try to gather food and fueling fears of an impending armed conflict. No violence had broken out until the evening, but many feared the weak calm would not last.
For more than a year, Libya had been working towards the December 24 elections, which would coincide with the 70th anniversary of the country’s independence. But it had become increasingly clear in recent weeks that the election could not go ahead as planned due to disagreements over the eligibility of key candidates and over the election law.
Electoral officials had already told election officials to go home Tuesday night.
The question now is not only when a vote can take place, but whether the election would be postponed less fragile and who would temporarily control Libya. As international mediators continued to try to find a new election date not long after, Libyan politicians were already vying for control of a country that seemed in danger of being left behind without the added uncertainty surrounding the vote.
The Board of the National High Election Commission has proposed January 24 as the new election date. But it was unclear whether the date would be widely accepted.
It has to be done well before the elections, whenever they happen.
In terms of ballot boxes and polling stations, Libya is more or less equipped. But doubts continue about the fairness of the election law. Ahead of the election, diplomats and analysts said, Libya needed an improved election law and a new high court to decide whether certain candidates could run.
The sharpest cases concern Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, the son of the former dictator, who wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges stemming from the 2011 revolution, and Abdul Hamid Dbeiba, the current head of the interim government, accused by other candidates of not resigning from his government post three months before the date of elections. Libyan law requires.
Many Libyans fear that polarization over key candidates like Mr. el-Gaddafi, z. Dbeiba and Khalifa Hifter, the strong man who launched a military campaign to invade Tripoli two years ago, would make it impossible for the eventual winner to be seen as legitimate. .
And legitimacy was exactly what any future president would need to move forward in Libya’s many challenges.
The new president will have power from the people, not just from international dialogues, said Ahmed Sharkasi, a member of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, the UN-convened body that set the roadmap for the interim government and elections.
He noted that the current government was selected through an internationally mediated process involving only a small proportion of Libyans.
Local media reported earlier Wednesday that the head of the election commission, Emad al-Sayeh, said the commission board had resigned after failing to hold elections as planned. By z. Sharkasi later denied this, saying he had spoken directly to Mr. al-Sayeh.
Nearly 100 candidates, including some who are among the most prominent in Libyan politics, had declared that they were running for president in Libya, which has a population of about seven million. More than a third of Libyans are registered to vote and more than 2.4 million of them had signaled their intentions to participate by receiving their ballot papers whether they would support certain candidates or simply vote. against others.
