A tense Libya is delaying its presidential election

Libya was already in trouble after the delay was announced Wednesday morning. In the capital, Tripoli, on Tuesday, gunmen and tanks took to the streets and blocked the road to the presidential palace, forcing residents to try to gather food and fueling fears of an impending armed conflict. No violence had broken out until the evening, but many feared the weak calm would not last.

For more than a year, Libya had been working towards the December 24 elections, which would coincide with the 70th anniversary of the country’s independence. But it had become increasingly clear in recent weeks that the election could not go ahead as planned due to disagreements over the eligibility of key candidates and over the election law.

Electoral officials had already told election officials to go home Tuesday night.

The question now is not only when a vote can take place, but whether the election would be postponed less fragile and who would temporarily control Libya. As international mediators continued to try to find a new election date not long after, Libyan politicians were already vying for control of a country that seemed in danger of being left behind without the added uncertainty surrounding the vote.

The Board of the National High Election Commission has proposed January 24 as the new election date. But it was unclear whether the date would be widely accepted.

It has to be done well before the elections, whenever they happen.

In terms of ballot boxes and polling stations, Libya is more or less equipped. But doubts continue about the fairness of the election law. Ahead of the election, diplomats and analysts said, Libya needed an improved election law and a new high court to decide whether certain candidates could run.