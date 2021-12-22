Covid Live Updates: Omicron, Vaccines and Boosting News

The Rikers Island prison complex is experiencing an increase in virus cases among inmates. Credit … Uli Seit for the New York Times

New York City prisons are experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant spreads, severely threatening inmates at the end of a year who has already seen 16 people die after being held in custody.

According to a letter sent by the outgoing Department of Correctional Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi, the coronavirus positivity rate has risen dramatically in recent days among inmates, only 38 percent of whom are fully vaccinated. among city ​​dwellers71 percent are fully vaccinated.

Mr. Schiraldis’ letter, sent Tuesday to city attorneys, public defenders and judges, said the seven-day test degree of positivity among inmates had risen to over 17 per cent on Monday from 4.8 per cent last week. Across the city, the seven-day average positivity rate was 11.2 percent as of Monday.

The risks to human beings in our detention are at a crisis level, Mr Schiraldi wrote, adding that the prison population faced an equal or greater level of danger from Covid now as it faced at the start of the pandemic.

The department announced Tuesday that it would suspend personal visits with inmates, as well as programs and services, including religious services, in response to the increase in cases. Officials said they will continue to provide vaccines and boosters to people in custody and test and quarantine newly admitted detainees.

A coalition of public defense organizations issued a statement calling for the release of those behind bars and urging elected officials, district attorneys and judges to do everything they can to stop new admissions to prisons.

Without vaccinations, in a united environment, with people who often have health problems and are vulnerable for a variety of reasons, were worried about more deaths, said Tina Luongo, the lawyer responsible for the criminal defense practice of Legal Aid Associations, calling for immediate steps to remove as many people as possible from the Rikers.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio stressed that the city was experiencing an intense increase in cases triggered by the Omicron variant, but with far fewer hospitalizations than in previous waves. He added that 85 per cent of uniformed personnel in the system have been vaccinated, following the establishment of a mandate that took effect on 1 December.

Dr. Mitchell Katz, chief executive of New York City Health and Hospitals, said new units had been opened to isolate inmates with the virus from the general population. None of the detainees who recently tested positive requested hospitalization, he said.

Spokesmen for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens county attorneys’ offices said their offices were reviewing cases in which parole was scheduled or people were arrested and were working to secure the release of those who could be released safely. The Bronx and Staten Island District Attorneys’ Offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokeswoman for Governor Kathy Hochul said the governor had previously taken action to address concerns in prisons and that her administration was committed to continuing to work with partners and selected lawyers on solutions to improve justice and security.

Benny Boscio, president of a union representing correctional officers, blamed Mr Schiraldi for the increase in prison cases, saying the department had been negligent when it came to ensuring visitors did not have the virus.

By allowing visitors to enter our prisons without having to show evidence of vaccination and without forcing prisoners to be vaccinated, Commissioner Schiraldi has once again put thousands of lives at risk, Mr Boscios said.

In the spring of 2020, Mayor de Blasio, along with public defenders and other local officials, assisted in efforts to free vulnerable populations from the city’s prisons. This caused hundreds of people to be released and the total prison population dropped to less than 4,000, a low level not seen for decades.

But the population has grown steadily since the summer of 2020. There are currently about 5,400 people held in New York City prisons, most of them in the troubled Rikers Island complex.

The pandemic and severe staff shortages have crippled the system at Rikers, leaving inmates in control of parts of the facility from time to time. All 16 deaths represent the deadliest year for the prison system since 2013. Some of the deaths were declared suicides. A federal monitor assigned to oversee reforms recently wrote that the Correctional Department was stuck in a miserable state.

Jeffery C. Mays contributed to reporting.