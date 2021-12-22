The clash erupts at Miami International Airport; two in custody





Passengers clashed with police after a scuffle broke out Monday night at Miami International Airport, authorities said. Two people have been arrested. The clash erupted after police were called to Gate H8 shortly after 6:30 p.m. due to a concern about a delayed charter flight, Miami-Dade Police Department said NBC Miami. Officers found an “undisciplined passenger” who appeared to have taken the keys to an airport golf cart and was refusing to let a worker leave, police said. A quarrel broke out on Monday between members of the public and police officers at Miami International Airport. (Courtesy of Mike Majlak) In the video distributed on social networks, a large crowd can be seen surrounding an officer, who appears to have his arm around a man’s neck in what appears to be a stranglehold. At least two people begin to intervene, who appear to be trying to free the man from the officer’s control as viewers shout and catch the brawl on their cell phones. After he is released, the man appears to be following the officer, hitting him several times. Subsequently, the officer can be seen retreating before appearing to draw a weapon, prompting another person in the crowd to hold out a hand, presumably in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. It is unclear what exactly happened at the moments that led to the clash and the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of the weapon by the officer are being investigated, police said. Police said two people have been arrested. Information about their identities and possible charges has not yet been made public. Like airports across the country, [Miami International Airport] is seeing a record high number of passengers this winter travel season, “airport director and CEO Ralph Cuti said in a statement.” Unfortunately, passenger growth has come with a record high nationwide increase in behavior bad also, as is the incident this evening at the MIA. “Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civil fines of up to $ 37,000, flight ban and possible federal prosecution,” Cuti said. “Please travel responsibly by going to the airport very early, being patient, respecting federal masking law and airport staff, limiting alcohol consumption and notifying police at the first sign of misconduct by calling 911 “, He added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/brawl-breaks-miami-international-airport-103840759.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos