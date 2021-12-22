Infographic: COVID testing for international travel Infographic News

International
Passengers traveling internationally this December holiday season will have to negotiate the latest COVID travel regulations.
With the start of the typical busy end-of-year travel season coinciding with the rapid spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, passengers are navigating the latest changes to COVID regulations.
At least 50 million people worldwide are projected to travel on international flights during the season, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
Most countries require pre-trip COVID testing and vaccination certificates for entry. The discovery last month in South Africa of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron, which has since been detected in at least 89 countries, has led to stricter travel restrictions.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta strain and is causing infections in people who have already been vaccinated or who have been cured of COVID-19.
Many countries and airlines require passengers to submit a negative PCR test result within 48-72 hours before boarding a flight. In some countries, in addition to pre-travel PCR, a quick pre- and post-departure test is required at the airport.
To enter the United States, travelers must show evidence of a COVID-negative test (PCR or Antigen) no more than one day before the departure date.
Types of tests for COVID
PCR tests
The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is considered the gold standard for diagnosing viruses and bacteria.
A PCR test is a cheap way to quickly analyze a small amount of DNA. The test is performed with a nasal swab or throat to determine the presence of ribonucleic acid (RNA) COVID-19.
When a sample reaches the laboratory, a reagent solution is added. The reagent initiates a chain reaction in which copies of the genetic material in the virus are created. This enables the identification of the virus.
PCR tests are generally considered to give very accurate results.
Rapid antigen test
Rapid antigen tests, or side-stream antigen tests, involve wiping the nasal cavity, placing the swab in a vial of solution, and then squeezing the drops of solution into a small strip.
Most rapid antigen test results are available within 15-30 minutes. Some countries and airlines require rapid take-off and arrival tests in addition to the PCR test.
Antibody / IgG-IgM test
This test does not reveal the current status of the virus, it can only tell if a person has had the virus and what IgG antibodies have been created during exposure to the viral load and infection.
The quantitative IgG antibody test is performed by a finger-pierced blood sample, similar to the control of blood glucose levels. This test should be performed 15 days after exposure.
Price of tests for COVID
Test prices for COVID vary greatly from country to country, depending on the types of tests required, the starting point and destination, and the test provider.
For international trip from United States, a certified physician or laboratory may issue a COVID test certificate to be able to travel. In the US, a private COVID test, a pre-trip PCR test that gives the same day results can cost $ 375, but there are also many free options across the country.
In the UK, a clinic or laboratory approved by a public health authority can issue a travel-appropriate certificate and prices can range from around $ 50 to $ 130.
In Japan, the cost of a PCR test with an English certificate for travel can cost up to 33,000 YEN ($ 290). Governments in United Arab Emirates AND Qatar have set price limits on COVID tests.
Travel requirements
Many countries have vaccination requirements for travelers, with some specifying the brand of vaccine needed to enter or avoid quarantine, but others only require passengers to take COVID tests.
Pre-trip and on-arrival testing can be booked in advance and paid for to avoid long waits at the airport.
Passengers may be required to complete health forms online or download one APPLICATION or use a QR code to indicate their test results or vaccination status.
