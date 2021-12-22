Technology company Ann Arbor was announced a finalist in the international cloud computing competition





ANN ARBOR, MI – A technology company Ann Arbor has been announced a finalist in an international competition for cloud computing. Ottawa, headquartered in Ann Arbor and with branches in Indiana, Nevada, Texas and Virginia and the United Kingdom, was selected in two categories for Cloud Awards. The Cloud Awards, now in its 10th year, recognizes industry leaders in cloud computing, a type of remote access to technology services, such as computing power, storage and databases, through a pay-as-you-go system. you-go. Ottawa is a finalist in the categories of Best Cloud Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solution and “Best Cloud Computing Infrastructure”. Ottawa will face four other companies in the first category and six in the second. Cloud pricing is the main recognition platform for the cloud computing industry, so being recognized at this level is an honor, Brad Cheedle, CEO of Ottawa, said in a statement. The credit goes to our incredibly hardworking and dedicated team that likes nothing more than helping a client face a challenge that paves the way for results that exceed extremely high expectations. James Williams, head of operations for the Cloud Awards, also praised the company. Ottawa is a clear example of an organization that uses innovative technology to achieve excellence and, most importantly, to deliver value to its customers, Williams said in a statement. The final winners of the Cloud Award will be announced on February 8, 2022. Read more from The Ann Arbor News: The lawyer who defended the 2020 presidential results from the Kraken lawsuit was appointed to the Michigan election board Can’t go to the Orange Bowl? Watch Michigan meet Georgia live on the jumbo screen at this theater The former state official is sentenced to 3 years probation for embezzlement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2021/12/ann-arbor-technology-company-named-finalist-in-international-cloud-computing-competition.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos