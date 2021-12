Gulfstream Aerospace’s new long-range G700 continues to advance into service late next year, scrutinizing a series of key tests after 83 per cent of its flights from Savannah, Georgia’s headquarters used a mix of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the company said. While not publishing flight hours at this time, financial analyst Jefferies noted Amstat data showing that a dozen G700s have now been produced. Gulfstream has flown six G700s in flight tests, including the P1, the first production model with a full interior to be examined for more than 15,500 test points. Jefferies noted that the remaining six planes of 7,500 nm, with five areas in production would appear to be connected to customers. Gulfstream, meanwhile, repeated several tests it had conducted on envelope expansion, airwaves, aerodynamic stalls, flight qualities, flight control systems and aerial data testing. The twin aircraft reached Mach 0.99 and 54,000 feet: “During the envelope expansion test, the aircraft performed safely beyond the maximum operating speed and cruising height,” Gulfstream said. Further tests have included testing the stable in the form of arm and ice and load testing. Cold weather testing was conducted at McKinley Climate Laboratory at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and the aircraft has successfully completed high-altitude engine performance testing at Telluride Regional Airport in Colorado, at an altitude of 9,078 feet, reported on tej Gulfstream. The plane has amassed some records of city couples as it flew for demonstration purposes. This included flights in September from Savannah to Doha, Qatar; from Doha to Paris; and from Paris back to Savannah. Further, the G700 has since set records from Houston, Texas, to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and back from Riyadh to Savannah. Gulfstream added that these flights used a combination of SAF and carbon offsets to minimize environmental impact. “Getting this amazing aircraft in front of customers has been one of the highlights of 2021,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns. “We are also further demonstrating our commitment to SAF by using fuel mixing as much as possible on G700 test flights – five of the six test aircraft have used fuel mixing on each flight.” Overall, Gulfstream has purchased more than 1.6 million gallons of SAF blend for use by the company and customers, he said, noting that the company was the first business aviation OEM to sign the clear skies declaration for tomorrow 2030 of the World Economic Forum.

