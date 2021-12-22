US Treasury issues special licenses to allow international aid to Afghanistan





The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it was issuing special licenses to ensure part of the international aid could flow to Afghanistan, which is facing a crisis after its economy collapsed after the Taliban invaded in August. The licenses will enable the U.S. government, international organizations such as the United Nations, and non-governmental organizations to operate in the country and provide humanitarian assistance despite sanctions. They will also allow Afghans living abroad to send money to their families in Afghanistan through remittances. The U.S. government has labeled the Taliban and the Haqqani network linked to Afghanistan terrorists, severely restricting their access to global institutions and foreign money that backed the country’s economy before the withdrawal of U.S. forces this year and the rapid collapse of its government. previous. Biden administration officials face the difficult task of trying to help the Afghan people without also funding a Taliban government that the US-led coalition replaced after the September 11, 2001 attacks and then fought for about 20 years. About 80% of Afghanistan’s budget comes from the international community. Without greater access to foreign money, the Afghan economy is likely to shrink by about 30% this year, furthering the humanitarian crisis. The U.S. government plans to provide Afghanistan with an additional one million doses of vaccine in the coming weeks, according to senior administration officials who insisted anonymously to discuss the plans. That brings the total U.S. donations to Afghanistan to 4.3 million doses, even though the country has a population of about 40 million. Earlier in December, the US government worked to transfer $ 280 million from the World Bank’s Afghanistan Trust Fund to UN organizations to address the country’s health and food needs. ” Previous The remains of the last ship of American slaves largely untouched off the coast of Alabama Next ” The Pfizer pill becomes the first US-authorized treatment for COVID at home

