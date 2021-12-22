Recruiters fill the job gap with international talent> SC Biz News

When SC Biz News called Walter Sabrin, he was in Colombia training recruiters Quality business solutions partner VensureHR.

That’s right: Colombia, not Colombia.

“One thing COVID did is educate America’s CEOs that people can work remotely and be effective as well,” said Sabrin, senior vice president of recruitment at QBS.

This realization came with the increase of the bilingual, college-educated and much cheaper remote Colombian workforce.

“Over the last 18 to 24 months, we’ve exploded,” he said of VensureHR ‘s operation in Colombia. “We now have about 17,000 employees working for American companies.”

Many live in Medellín, Colombia, but on this trip, he was in Barranquilla – a two and a half hour flight from his Miami office. Other popular areas for distance work in Colombia include customer service, benefit implementation, executive administration and sales.

“They can now do anything because of the technology out there,” he said. “When you think of everything from billing to accounts receivable, to helping with QuickBooks, to keeping calendars, appointments and scheduling appointments, everything can be done remotely.”

And on top of that, remote employees in Colombia are 60% to 70% cheaper in the pocket of his clients than local talent – a move that Sabrin said frees companies to take advantage of the benefits and rewards needed to hire some team members closest to home.

It is no secret that employers are turning to extreme measures to meet their talent needs during what Sabine calls the “year of resignation”, as employers are finding it harder than usual to keep people on the payroll.

“The lack of retention has certainly put a lot of pressure” on those people in charge of retaining jobs, he said.

Some are offering admission bonuses or interview-only fees. Others offer a one-week stay in a vacation home, a one-year employment contract or extended capital or investment plans.

In South Carolina, the average annual salary of new employees has increased from $ 32,193 in November 2018 to $ 33,053 in November 2020 to $ 38,108 last month.

However, more than 5,352 South Carolina received unemployment checks in the last week of November, according to KS Department of Labor and Labor data, and the unemployment rate in October fluctuates around 3.9%.

From November 2018 to November 2021, the number of vacant positions in the state increased by almost 40%.

“Job searches are on an epic scale,” he said. “And we all understand that most CEOs and hiring managers do not like those who work. I’m noticing a little more flexibility for people who have changed their jobs: people who left, people who resigned, and even people who were fired because of COVID.

As for resignations regarding COVID-19 vaccination mandates, Sabrin has seen some employees leave because companies did not set a mandate and others left because they did. However, at least where he stands, he has not seen many weaknesses due to mandates or lack thereof – especially among companies that have kept their ears open to employee opinions on the issue.

“I’m hearing a lot of anger from both sides. Sometimes a recruiter is like a priest or a clergyman. “People just believe and sometimes they just want to vent,” he said. “But ultimately, what I see is a great opportunity for companies to communicate with their staff, with their employees. And many companies are taking advantage of “This: they are talking, they are learning, they are conducting surveys, they are listening to their employees – sometimes for the first time ever. I think these are the companies that will come out of this.”

It is difficult to determine where the administrative workforce has disappeared – whether it is in new sectors, new education opportunities, start-up companies, retirement or childcare – but one thing is certain, he said, that the country will have to increase his horsepower recruitment.

Sabrin’s visit to Barranquilla included training of LinkedIn recruiters, cultural differences, job search psychology, and interviewing to do so.

“There was a lot of work a few years ago in India and the Philippines, and it continues to be there,” he said. “But there are some places that are not that far away.”