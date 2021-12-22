EMEA Daily: Payment firm Numeral Snags $ 14.7M





In today’s headlines for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Europe will account for 28% of cross-border e-commerce in 2022, while French payment firm Numeral has snatched $ 14.7 million in its final final round. Plus, the UK is moving towards opening up banking 3.0, Morningstar has decided to buy global subsidiaries of Praemiums and competition is growing in the crowded European e-Scooter market. Europe will account for 28% of $ 1 trillion in cross-border e-commerce sales in 2022 According to a recent PYMNTS report reviewing the latest cross-border retail payment developments, cross-border e-Commerce sales are expected to continue to grow next year, reaching around $ 1.2 trillion in 2022. Europe is expected to occupy almost 28.3 % ($ 340 billion). from the total total sales projected in cross-border expenditures. The number of French start-ups increases to $ 14.7 million French startup Numeral raised $ 13 million ($ 14.7 million) in an initial round led by Balderton Capital to help the company grow its 10-person team to 40, boost product development and expand its banking coverage, according to ablog post on Tuesday (December 21). Also involved in seed financing were angel investors including Alexandre Prot from Qonto, Tom Blomfield from Monzo, Guillaume Princen from Stripe and Kima Ventures. MB is switching to Open Banking 3.0 and this could affect 7T in payments Interbank payments in the UK, such as Bacs and Faster Payment Service (FPS), accounted for about $ 7 trillion by 2020. The UK is now planning to replace the core infrastructure for the New Payment Architecture (NPA), which could be in force until 2024. The Polish bank issues biometric cards through Thales, Fiserv and Mastercard Thales technology company, FinTechFiservand the payment giantMastercard according to a report Tuesday (December 21st). Pocztowy Bank began issuing biometric cards on Monday (December 20th), saying they offer added security and are safer for cross-border transactions. Morningstar to buy UK Asset Management Platform Provider Praemiums, International Business for $ 46.3 million Independent investment research firm Morningstar has agreed to buy the operations of wealth management platform provider Praemium Limiteds in the UK, Jersey, Hong Kong and Dubai for $ 35 million ($ 46.3 million), as of Tuesday (December 21st). Press release.Companies expect to finalize the transaction by the third quarter of 2022. Competition grows in Europe’s crowded e-scooter market as US players enter Competition in the European electric scooter space (eScooter) continues to grow as micromobility companies take advantage of new sustainability trends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce motor traffic congestion in densely populated European cities. The pandemic has also prompted many individuals to avoid crowded public transport networks, further increasing the popularity of shared micro-electric vehicles across the region. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/international/2021/emea-daily-europe-to-account-for-28-of-x-border-ecommerce-in-2022-french-payments-firm-numeral-snags-14-7m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

