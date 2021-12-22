Lack of testing means COVID-19 levels in Ottawa ‘far beyond’ what is reported: Dr. Etches – Ottawa

The Ottawa Chief Medical Officer says she is convinced that COVID-19 assessment centers are not catching a large number of Omicron infections across the city as testing capacity is overloaded and vaccinations are a priority.

Ottawa Public Health said Wednesday that the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate last week reached 10.5 percent, up from 8.7 percent in the previous period.

The local health unit meanwhile reported 387 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, approaching the highest level ever. There are 2,435 known active cases in the city.

But with testing capacity severely limited, the Ottawa medical officer believes this is unlikely to show the full picture of COVID-19 in the country.

“I have no doubt we have widespread COVID broadcasting in Ottawa, far beyond what we are discovering,” she told a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Her comments come amid new isolation guidelines for Ottawa residents this week. Anyone who has a symptom of COVID-19 such as runny nose, sore throat, cough or muscle aches is expected to assume that he has contracted the virus and isolate himself, even if he is unable to take a test.

That individual’s family contacts should also be isolated for a period of 10 days.

Testing is being prioritized for essential employees, such as hospital and long-term care staff, who often need urgent tests to know if they can go to work safely. For everyone else, the assumption that it is COVID-19 is enough to take steps to avoid transmission, Etches explained.

We do not need the test to take steps that will prevent continuous transmission… What we have seen is that it should be your family as well, because it is transmissible, ”she said.

This is a lot of isolation, but it will enable us to keep things manageable.

















3:29

Ontario will prioritize rapid testing access for high-risk contact healthcare workers if supply is limited



Etches said it appears to have sufficient supply in the PCR test boxes themselves and the laboratory capacity to process the tests, but workflow is being hampered when it comes to people administering the tests and workers on the data entry side.

Ontario Health is looking at ways to address testing gaps in the province, including possibly calling on third-party labs to help unload the burden, Etches said.

On Monday, three community health centers in Ottawa halted their testing operations and shifted their resources to the vaccination and immunization campaign.

While the lack of access to timely testing can be frustrating, Etches said Wednesday that there is a clear reason to prioritize vaccinations over tests, especially for vulnerable populations.

“It’s because vaccination is the one that will save lives. It’s important. “If we have to choose between a test and a vaccine for an older adult, we want that older person to get that vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.

“It does not require a test to take protective measures. “We can still protect people against COVID transmission by isolating themselves when we are sick, which is why it would come as a secondary priority.”

There are currently six people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa, none of whom are in intensive care.

Etches said Omicron’s growth occurred very quickly in Ottawa, he was first spotted in the country’s sewage on Dec. 12, despite several cases appearing before and that hospitalizations are likely to eventually reach as high as more spread in the community.

Older adults are at greater risk of being hospitalized, but are unlikely to be the first to become infected with Omicron, which is seen mainly in younger age groups today.

Etches warned that Omicron would quickly reach that vulnerable population if residents are not careful during the holidays, especially as it relates to intergenerational gatherings between families.

















1:39

COVID-19: Ottawa Mayor Advises Holding Holiday Meetings for Immediate Family Amid Omicron Spread





