Little League International announces staff promotions for 2022 | tidings

South Williamsport – As the organization continues to adjust its structure, Little League International has announced promotions for six of its current staff members at its headquarters, starting January 1, 2022.

Since November 2020, under the direction of our Board of Directors, we have continued to implement a plan to evaluate and strengthen the organizational structure of the Little League program, said Stephen D. Keener, President and CEO of the Little League.

As these efforts continue, we are pleased to announce some heights to support our marketing, communications and museum operations, as well as the Risk Management department. We look forward to their continued expertise as well as improving our staff through new hires as we help our local leagues, players and volunteers write the next chapter in the Little League story.

In addition to the recent hiring of Mikayla Arnold, Joy Reynolds McCoy and Stu Hartenstein, the following current staff members have taken on senior roles within the organization:

Brian McClintock Senior Communications Executive

Mr. McClintock joined Little League International staff in 2013 as Director of Media Relations and has served in his most recent role as Chief Communications Officer since September 2015, where he oversaw the entire communications department for the organization the world’s largest youth sports.

During his time as head of departments, Mr. McClintock helped expand the Little Leagues digital and social media footprint, launching strategic initiatives such as Girls with Game, creating a Little League Rulebook app, bringing the MLB Little League Classic to life and more.

In his new role as Senior Communications Executive, Mr. McClintock will work with the Senior Operations Executive of the Small League and Senior Strategy Executive to assist in fostering the organization’s strategic communication efforts. overseeing the communications department and its relations with other internal and external departments, developing Small Connections. long-term communication goals and more.

Mr. McClintock will also work closely with Liz DiLullo Brown, Senior Vice President and Marketing Director of Little Little, and all of the World of Little League Communication, Marketing, and Museum teams to bring the Little League International program to life through development of content, partnerships and events, and museum programming.

Read more about Mr. McClintock here.

Brent Stahlnecker Senior Director of Risk Management

Mr. Stahlnecker began his career in the Small League in August 2002 when he was appointed Assistant Regional Director for the Western Region offices in San Bernardino, California. In November 2011, he joined the staff of the International Staff League as Assistant Director of Risk Management and Insurance Operations, and in December 2018, he was promoted to Director of Risk Management.

During his time at Williamsport, Mr. Stahlnecker has been instrumental in the management, implementation and development of the Small League Security Programs, the Safety Awareness Program (ASAP), the Child Protection Program, the Concussion Safety Information and other local league security policies. In addition to his responsibilities within the Risk Management department, Mr. Stahlnecker also serves as a member of the International Small League and Charter Tournament Committees.

In his new role as Senior Director of Risk Management, Mr. Stahlnecker will report directly to Joy McCoy, the new International League Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, and will oversee organizations’ risk management and insurance operations.

Read the full announcement for Mr. Stahlnecker here.

Kevin Fountain Senior Director of Communications

Mr. Fountain joined Little League in August 2016 as Director of Media Relations where he has been responsible for the organization’s day-to-day media efforts, supporting local leagues with media questions and public relations efforts, as well as overseeing the efforts of external communication, such as feature stories and social media content.

In addition to his media relations efforts, Mr. Fountain has also assisted in the development of Little League Internationals’s communications department internship program and the support of World Series students each year.

In his new role as Senior Director of Communications, Mr. 360-degree communication access for Little League International as we continue to bring organizations mission, logo and look updated across all platforms.

Read more about Mr. Fountain here.

Adam Thompson Director of the World of Little League Museum

Mr. Thompson joined the Little League staff in 1999 and has been responsible for the strategic presentation and development of the Museum’s exhibitions and artifacts, the curation of new exhibits, historical research through the Museum archives, the operation of individual tours and group, and more.

In his new role as director, Mr. Thompson will lead the Museum’s overall strategic efforts, develop new initiatives and strategies to increase visitors, find new ways to educate children personally and virtually, work with the retail team to help the operation of the Museum Officer. Store, while continuing his role as curator of Museums.

Read more about Mr. Thompson here.

Kevin Feinberg Director of Partnership Marketing

Mr. Feinberg joined Little League International staff in August 2016 as Marketing Coordinator, quickly rose to an Account Executive in 2017 and in 2020 was promoted to Account Manager. Since joining the Little League team, Mr. Feinberg has been instrumental in growing and developing the official Little League sponsorship program, including developing relationships with Major League Baseball, T-Mobile and more.

In his new role as Director of Partnership Marketing, Mr. Feinberg will be responsible for overseeing the overall growth and development of the official Small Connections sponsorship program, working with other departments in the organization to implement initiatives and sponsor activations, helping to identify and evaluate the new. potential marketing and sponsorship opportunities, Little Leagues account managers and management team and more.

Read the full announcement for Mr. Feinberg here.

Licensing Manager Taigen Tebbs

Ms. Tebbs joined the Small League team in February 2018 as a Licensing Partnership Coordinator, where she has since worked to oversee the organization’s day-to-day licensing operations, to improve the Small League strategic partnerships, to coordinate advertising revenue for the Little League. World Series program and other publications, and assists in copyright and trademark infringement for the organization. In addition to her licensing role, Ms. Tebbs has also assisted with analytics and metrics surrounding sponsored and branded content on Little Leagues social media channels.

In her new role, Ms. Tebbs will be responsible for leading organizations’ licensing efforts, evaluating strategic marketing opportunities, protecting and monitoring the use of Little Leagues brands, improving Little Leagues strategic partnerships, developing brand new initiatives of organizations and more.

Read the full notice to Ms. Tebbs here.

In addition to the recent change of positions and hires listed above, Little League International is also looking for a diverse group of qualified candidates for a range of full-time, part-time and internship positions for 2022. To learn more about these options, including how to apply, visit LittleLeague.org/Careers.