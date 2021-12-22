Covid spoils another Christmas in the Holy Land





JERUSALEM There were only a few shopping days left until Christmas, but in the Christian quarter of Jerusalem’s old city, most of the shops were closed. The owner of the Santa Maria Souvenirs, David Joseph, a Palestinian Christian, locked his shop window and said it made no sense to wait around. As the church bells rang, Silent Night erupted uncomfortably from an empty espresso cafe into a deserted cobbled alley. It is sad, said Alessandro Salameh, another Palestinian Christian who ran the restaurant. You see, it’s like a ghost town. Israel, in a bid to curb the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, has banned entry for most international travelers until at least the end of December, leaving Old Town shrines without foreign visitors for a second Christmas in a row. .

But those who depend on tourism or whose relatives are unable to visit them are frustrated by the Israeli government, which they have accused of inconsistency, even discrimination, in enforcing travel restrictions. The government allowed entry for international beauty pageant competitors and had given special approval to young Jews on trips aimed at strengthening their ties with Israel while banning Christian pilgrims. On a deserted turn in Jerusalem’s Old Town, the cheerful red entrance to Issa Kassissieh’s home, the traditional Holy Land Santa Claus, promised a festive joy. But his door was locked. A neighbor shouted up to the balcony and came out of Tammy Cohen, an American volunteer at the Santa’s residence and a rare visitor from outside. She said Grandpa had tired himself out of visiting hospitals and schools and was taking a nap. It is a miracle that I will be here at Christmas, Ms. Cohen said, explaining that she had traveled from her home in North Carolina in November, when the Israeli airport was briefly open to foreign tourists, and she decided to stay. for some time.

Israel has banned mainly foreign visitors since the first pandemic struck in March 2020. After diligently allowing in test groups, it allowed tourists to be fully vaccinated in early November.

But the gates suddenly closed again four weeks later with the appearance of Omicron. Access is also restricted to the occupied territories, including the West Bank city of Bethlehem, where entry and exit are controlled by Israel. In the end, only a few hundred thousand foreign nationals visited in 2020 compared to more than 4.5 million in 2019, a difficult year for tourism when Christian pilgrims accounted for approximately a quarter of the influx. Foreign visitors were mostly banned last Christmas, when Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-government in parts of the West Bank, were heading for a new peak of infections. The Old Town, in East Jerusalem mostly Palestinian, annexed by Israel, is still feeling the effects of all the restrictions of the pandemic era. Meanwhile, Israelis have been allowed to travel abroad, except in a growing number of countries on the so-called red list. But although many prefer to avoid the hassles of international travel, domestic tourism has only partially offset the decline in foreign visitors. Official data showed a drop in monthly hotel occupancy rates in Jerusalem to 30 percent in October 2021, from 76 percent in October 2019.

Tiberias and Nazareth, the main destinations in northern Israel for Christian pilgrims, also saw sharp declines. According to the Israel Hotel Association, Nazareth’s occupancy rate dropped to 13 percent this fall, from 80 percent in the fall of 2019. Updated December 22, 2021, 4:25 pm ET And Bethlehem, revered as the traditional birthplace of Jesus, is looking at another bleak season. Despite the travel complications and economic hardship caused by the virus, Wadie Abunassar, an adviser to church leaders in the Holy Land, said there had been hope this year that up to 15,000 pilgrims would come for Christmas. For the people in Bethlehem, it would have been important oxygen, he said. The community is suffering.

Israel, which has a population of about nine million, has been a guide in vaccination and incentive campaigns, but more than 8,000 Israelis have died from the virus. With at least 340 confirmed cases of Omicron, Israeli leaders said late Tuesday that they were planning to administer a fourth strike in a bid to avert a new wave of infections. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has acknowledged that the early and swift decision to restrict entry again seemed unnecessary to many, but he defended it on Sunday.

This government did a major thing, he claimed, by buying time and delaying the variants prevalent in Israel. Too bad other countries did not do like us. Discrepancies in government travel policies before Christmas have been a fierce source. Some Israelis and Palestinians have complained about the country hosting the internationals Miss Universe pageant this month while their relatives and tourists were kept out. Others have questioned the logic of allowing residents to continue vacationing abroad in countries where infection levels are still unclear. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Mr Abunassar publicly denounced what he saw as discrimination, with the Israeli government approving Jewish birth rights groups while banning Christian pilgrims. That is not acceptable to us, he said in an interview. What if the opposite happened, and another country in the world allowed Christians, but not Jews? People would automatically shout anti-Semitism. The biggest blow to Mr. Abunassar was Israel’s recent approval to resume several Birthright Israel tours on paid 10-day travel with all expenses for young Jews. The trips, partly funded by the Israeli government, are aimed at connecting Jews in the diaspora with Israel and strengthening Jewish identity. Noah Bauer, vice president of marketing for Birthrights, said last week that several hundred participants from the United States and Canada who met the vaccination criteria were expected to travel to Israel before Christmas. But then Israel put both countries on its red list, which means that anyone coming from there must be quarantined for a week. This made fast travel impractical and Birthright has suspended all travel until January 15th.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations of religious discrimination as outrageous, false and dangerous. He said the government committee dealing with emergency requests had also issued permits for priests to enter the country for the holidays. Sabine Haddad, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman, said Birthright was an educational program, not a tourism venture, and that Jewish tourists were also banned during Jewish holidays such as Easter and the High Holy Days. Anton Sabella, owner of a new business in the Christian neighborhood of the old town, The Gateway bookstore and wine bar, said tourism from abroad will probably not fully recover in the foreseeable future, so he was grateful for the support. local Palestinians as well as some Jewish and Israeli immigrants entering the area. So far, he said, we are addicted there.

After decades of emigration, only about 1 percent of the population in the Holy Land is Christian. But after sunset, decorative lights are turned on in the Christian quarter and a small Christmas market attracts locals of all religions who want to enjoy the holiday. Return to Santa’s house, Mr. Kassissieh, a Palestinian Christian, is driven into action, taking groups from all over the country. He said he had 14,000 visitors last December and was expecting the same number this year. There may be a few tourists, but Mr. Kassissieh at least brings a little Christmas spirit. Last year I saw how stressed the children were, he said. In their faces I saw that I came back a little life.

