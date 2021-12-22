International
The rise of COVID means that many international students will not be home for the holidays
For some international students in Boston, this holiday season will not be as enjoyable. With an alarming increase in COVID cases, some have chosen to stay determined and not risk traveling to see friends and family in the event that new travel restrictions disrupt their studies next semester.
I am one of those students.
After the Boston University International Office of Students and Scholars sent an email on December 7 stating that international students would have to obtain permission if they could not return to campus by the beginning of next semester, I hastened to reschedule my flight to Malta. for next year booking dates for spring waiting for the omicron variant to be under control by then.
I will be spending Christmas in Boston My first Christmas, away from family and classmates, who also chose not to travel this winter break as countries are facing a global increase in COVID-19 cases. For the first time ever, I will experience a cold and wet Christmas. A big change from the usual Christmas morning waking routine in the Mediterranean sun, enjoying seafood dishes at lunch and meeting my family and grandparents in the evening.
The only consolation is to know that there are other international students around Boston and the rest of the United States who also made the difficult decision to cancel their winter plans and hurry up for the season, hoping they will remain safe and without COVID-19. , until the spring semester.
I was supposed to fly on December 28, but now I do not know what my plan is, said Radja Nasution, an undergraduate student in finance at UMass Boston.
I have not been home for a long time, he said.
Nasution hopes to return to Belfast to reunite with his family for the holidays. However, with countries across Europe imposing further restrictions in recent weeks, including the closure of nightclubs in Northern Ireland and stricter restrictions on all host countries, he also has second thoughts about returning to house.
I’m thinking of postponing until January to see how all of this will work, or maybe until the spring break, Nasution said.
For international student Shruti Rao, a candidate for a master’s degree in international business at Tufts University’s Fletcher School, the situation is even more bleak.
I would go to the UK to meet my boyfriend, whom I have not met for a whole year, she said. My flight is on December 24th. I do not have my visa and things are going so badly in the UK that they can stop flights from the US
Rao booked an appointment to obtain a travel visa in October, choosing a priority service that offered a five-day turnaround. Instead, her meeting was scheduled for Dec. 13 in Lawrence, Mass., And she had not yet heard back about her visa status two days before the flight.
When she asked about the delays in her visa, the immigration office mentioned the disruptions caused by the pandemic.
I’m scared. This is my first time in Boston and I am not used to the cold. I have to spend unimaginable time in my room, she said.
There is no hope that her boyfriend will travel to the United States during the winter holidays, with his tourist visa appointment scheduled for February 2022.
I still hope I can still get my visa, but I think I need to start making some plans for the New Year here, Rao said.
Rao is not the only one looking to make last minute winter plans now that he finds himself stuck in Boston. For me, it would involve doing my best to replicate a traditional Maltese Christmas experience from my kitchen in Brighton: The FaceTiming family, making my mothers hearty pumpkin soup and cooking some home-made seafood for her. made me friends during the day.
Jean-Paul Azzopardi is a graduate student at Boston University and editor of the Daily Free Press.
