Caye International Bank appoints Luigi Wewege as President





SAN PEDRO, Belize, December 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Board of Directors of Caye International Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Luigi Wewege as the new President of the bank. Wewege succeeds Peter Zipper who has retired after more than a decade of service to Caye. Wewege is the third president of Caye International Bank since its establishment in 2003.

Luigi Wewege, President of Caye International Bank, Belize



Belize International Bank President Caye, Joel Nagel, President, Luigi Wewege, executive management and board members Joshua Guttau, Gladys Urbina, Michael Cobb and Dr. Kenneth Skorenko receive the prestigious award of the best Offshore Bank for CARICOM 2021 from the magazine International Investor

“After a nationwide search that identified a number of highly qualified candidates as potential replacements for our retired President, the current Board of Directors is pleased to announce that we have selected the internal candidate Luigi Wewege,” he said. Joel Nagel, Chairman of the Board. “We are confident that Mr. Wewege is the most qualified to lead our talented, resilient and dedicated staff to our next chapter as we continue to grow in the future and become the leading international bank in the region!” Mr. Wewege is a passionate and progressive bank executive with proven experience in unlocking growth through a combination of implementing new financial technology, organizational restructuring and new processes. His expertise also includes digital banking, fintech leadership, strategic planning, product development, innovation, global sales management, omnichannel marketing and business transformation. Luigi Wewege has previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Private Bank at Caye International Bank, where he has helped double-digit growth in assets, customers and deposits. After Luigi joined Caye in 2017, it was the fifth largest international bank within Belize for total deposits. Now as he takes on his new role as president of the bank, Caye will soon be recognized as the largest international bank within the country. “I’m excited and proud to continue to be part of the Caye International Bank team on their long mission to be the leading private offshore bank,” Wewege said. “This is an important time for our international bank after almost two years of disruption created by the pandemic, and I look forward to serving Caye’s clients and staff as their President.” Wewege holds a Master of Business Administration in International Business from MIB Trieste School of Management at Ital as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a threefold direction in finance, international business and management from University of Missouri-St. Louis. Outside the bank he serves as an instructor at the FinTech School in California and is invited member of the Forbes Finance Council. Luigi has previously co-authored an economic study presented to the United States Congress and is also the co-author of The Digital Banking Revolution, which is available in all major international libraries. About Caye International Bank Since 2003, Caye is the only International Bank based on the beautiful island of Ambergris Caye in Belize, central America. Caye’s banking license allows it to conduct financial services with both individuals and corporations located outside it Belize. The Bank offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional financial services and accounts in many currencies. An account opening application is a simple process and can be facilitated online from anywhere in the world. Caye International Bank was recently named Best Offshore Bank for CARICOM 2021 by International Investor magazine, and Private Bank of the Year for LATAM 2021 by Pan Finance Magazine. Contact:

Lilia Constantine

[email protected]

+ 501-226-2388 BURIMI Caye International Bank Similar links https://www.cayebank.bz/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caye-international-bank-appoints-luigi-wewege-as-president-301449830.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos