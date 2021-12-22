Libya: Authorities need to address irregularities after postponement of elections

The postponement of Libya’s first presidential election, originally scheduled to begin on December 24, after authorities failed to confirm a list of suitable candidates, illustrates the need to address the countless human rights violations that characterized the pre-election period. said today Amnesty International.

Preparations for the elections were taking place in a very volatile climate characterized by disagreements over electoral laws and the suitability of candidates. In its detailed analysis released today, Amnesty International describes how armed groups and militias repeatedly suppressed dissenting voices, restricted civil society, and attacked election officials in the run-up to the now-postponed elections.

Creating an electoral environment without violence and intimidation is impossible when armed groups and militias not only enjoy rampant impunity but integrate into state institutions without any verification to remove those responsible for crimes under international law, said Diana Eltahawy, Regional Deputy and Amnesty Internationals. Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

For non-binding elections to take place, the Government of National Unity and the Libyan Arab Armed Forces must immediately instruct all armed groups and militias under their command to end harassment and intimidation of election officials, judges and security personnel. . They should also release all detainees simply to express their views on the election.

On November 26, Emad al-Sayeh, head of the National High Electoral Commission (HNEC), expressed concern about election security after gunmen raided and forcibly closed at least four of his regional offices, disrupting the registration process. voters and looted voting cards.

Several HNEC officials and the Interior Ministry responsible for securing the elections also reported that they had been threatened by members of militias and armed groups. In Sabha, gunmen surrounded the city court with the apparent intent of stopping the candidates’s suitability judicial review.

Militias and armed groups have also abducted at least 21 protesters, journalists and activists in cities such as Tripoli, Benghazi, Misrata, Ajdabiya and Sirte for their support of specific candidates or views on the election process.

In Sirte, gunmen linked to the Internal Security Agency, which is itself linked to the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), an armed group that controls large parts of eastern and southern Libya, arrested at least 13 men, including journalists. , on their alleged involvement in a rally held in support of Seif al-Islam al-Gaddafi’s candidacy on 14 November. They were released five days later.

Laila Ben Khalifa and Heneda al-Mahdi, two women who applied to run for president, also reported being subjected to gender-based harassment and cyberbullying.

For any election to take place, the Libyan authorities and those in de facto Territorial control must ensure that all candidates, voters, activists and politicians are protected from violence, threats and arbitrary detention. They should also protect women from gender-based attacks and ensure that civil society actors are allowed to express their views and participate in the electoral process without fear of retaliation, said Diana Eltahawy.

The highly polarized climate obscured the electoral process

Libya has been divided between rival political groups that have been vying for control since 2014. The postponed elections were part of the UN-led peace process after a decade of chaos and conflict following the overthrow of Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011.

In March, the newly appointed Transitional Government of National Unity (GNU) government began preparing the country for the December presidential election. Since then, GNU has struggled to maintain control, with the LAAF controlling large areas of the country amid ongoing political divisions.

Of the 96 individuals who applied to run in the election, 25 were initially rejected by the HRC due to previous convictions, failure to collect the required number of signatures from registered voters, dual citizenship or lack of medical qualifications.

The candidacies of three of the leading candidates Khalifa Heftar, Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi and Abdelhamid Dbeiba were appealed in court and continue to face fierce opposition.

Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi, has been released from court despite being wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity for his role in suppressing protests against his father in 2011. Amnesty International has repeatedly called for his surrender to the ICC.

Khalifa Heftar, whose LAAF forces attempted to invade Tripoli and western Libya in a one-year offensive thwarted in June 2020, was also declared fit to run by the courts. Amnesty International and others have extensively documented crimes under international law committed by the LAAF and affiliated armed groups, including war crimes. There are reasonable grounds to investigate whether, as LAAF commander, Khalifa Heftar failed to prevent and punish crimes committed by forces under his command.

GNU Prime Minister Abdelhamid Debibah’s candidacy was also unsuccessfully challenged in court. Amnesty International has documented crimes under international law committed by forces under the GNU, particularly against migrants and refugees during his time in power. GNU has continued to appoint individuals suspected of committing crimes under international law.

Libyan authorities should use the postponed election as an opportunity to break the cycle of impunity and ensure that persons suspected of committing crimes under international law are excluded from positions that will allow them to commit further violations. intervene in investigations or grant them immunity, said Diana Eltahawy.

Background

The head of the parliamentary commission for the electoral process admitted today in a message to the speaker that it would be impossible to hold elections on December 24.

HNEC then issued a statement saying the failure to resolve differences over candidate eligibility and electoral framework caused the election to be delayed. He also recommended that the presidential election start now on January 24 and called on the House of Representatives to resolve the obstacles.

On December 21, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya expressed concern about the mobilization of armed elements in the capital.