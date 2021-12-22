Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘get lost’ while Biden demands calm for Omicron

“You will know if it ever becomes positive, I promise you that,” said Trudeau, who turns 50 on December 25.

Trudeau acknowledged that people are tired at the same time he warned of the difficult weeks ahead driven by Omicron.

understand. None of us wants to be here, he said. Trudeau urged Canadians to wear masks, keep their distance and reduce contact numbers.

The prime ministers’ message is a stark contrast to President Joe Biden, who urged vaccinated and urged Americans on Tuesday not to panic about Omicron and try to enjoy the holidays.

Trudeau said vaccinating, getting boosters and reducing contacts is the key to going through this latest wave.

Asked about the contrast in the messages the Canadian and American leaders are sending, he said: “We will have to hurry for the coming weeks as it will turn out to be a difficult winter.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was more outspoken about Canada’s very diverse pandemic management choices.

Canada is not the United States, she said. We realized from the beginning of this pandemic that the strongest economic policy was a strong health care policy.

The federal government announced Wednesday that it will expand eligibility benefits for two new blockchain programs to help businesses through a new round of restrictions.

Capacity limits have been reintroduced in response to growing cases of Covid-19. The new measures have again caused some restaurants and bars to be temporarily closed.

Quebec leads the country with nearly 30,000 active cases, prompting the province to ask the military to help boost reinforcements. Montreal declared a state of emergency on Monday due to rising cases.

More than 76 percent of Canada’s total population is fully vaccinated, including 87 percent of the population aged 12 and over. Slightly more than 1 percent of Canadian children between the ages of 5 and 11 are fully vaccinated.

Government data suggest there are at least 72,500 active cases of Covid-19 across the country as of Monday. The figure is an understatement. Does not count positive antigen results that have not been followed by positive molecular tests due to limited laboratory testing capabilities and shortcomings regarding the spread of Omicron.

Omicron received its official Greek name from the World Health Organization in late November. About 50 mutations isolated it from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Omicron has more than double the number of mutations identified in the Delta variant.

More mutations affect the behavior of a virus and the transmissibility and severity of Covid-19. The WHO cites early evidence to suggest Omicron poses a higher risk for reinfection compared to the behavior of other variants.

Canada’s Public Health Chief Theresa Tam said last week that all of the Omicron cases reported so far are either mild or asymptomatic. There are a range of mild illnesses and some people are short of breath or have not been hospitalized, she said.

Not all Omicron cases have been detected or reported, she added.

However, Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of Ontario Health, told reporters last week that the latest provincial modeling suggests Omicron may be the worst pandemic wave to date. He said Ontario data suggests a large increase in hospital admissions and increased ICU use that could reach volatile levels in early January.

It is now unclear how many people tested positive with Omicron will experience during the Covid-19, he said, adding that there was a 10 per cent risk for the long Covid-19 with previous variants. New mandate letters revealed that the study of long-term health effects of long Covid-19 is on the radar of federal ministers of health and innovation.

Some Canadian leaders have first-hand experience with the new Covid-19 wave.

Freeland provided an economic and fiscal update virtually last week after two staff members tested positive for antigen. Freeland tested negative with two subsequent PCR tests.

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly became the first cabinet member to be infected with the contagious disease.

Other high-profile political leaders have also been positive about Covid-19 in recent days, such as Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson. Both are fully vaccinated.

Canadians are now being asked by health officials to cut back on their contacts and get free vaccine boosters as studies suggest protection from vaccines fade after six months.

This timeline, against the holidays, has made rapid antigen tests a hot commodity and a source of debate and political frustration.

The delivery of rapid tests has been largely disorganized. In Nova Scotia, free antigen tests were made available through libraries, while in Ontario, the country’s most populous province, a limited supply was temporarily available at government – owned liquor stores.

The federal government is responsible for purchasing and delivering rapid tests for provinces and territories. It is up to the provincial and territorial governments to distribute the tests.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said most of the 35 million rapid antigen tests for December had been delivered to provinces and territories.

The remaining tests will be taken before the end of the month and tens of millions more will be submitted in January and February, Duclos said.

Freeland announced last week that the federal government will spend an additional $ 1.7 billion on the purchase of rapid tests and distribute them free of charge in provinces and territories.

Stronger travel restrictions remain at international borders.

Canada re-enforced its border last week, reinstating a requirement for all returning travelers who spend less than 72 hours outside Canada to have a negative PCR test result prior to arrival. The rule was temporarily lifted on November 30 before being reintroduced this week.

Trudeau said he believes border measures are slowing Omicron’s arrival and bought some time for governments to act. Despite his previous collective messages, Trudeau addressed questions about the rapid tests to his provincial and territorial counterparts.

There will be more questions about distribution, he said. Questions about speed and ease of access are best given to the provinces.