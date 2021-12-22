TikTok Triller rival to be released through merger with SeaChange International – TechCrunch





The short video app Triller is set to go public through a reverse merger with video technology company SeaChange International, the two companies announced Wednesday. The combined entity will be valued at approximately $ 5 billion. The boards of both companies have approved the proposed merger and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholders. Similar to TikTok, the Thriller lets users create and share short form videos embedded in music. The Los Angeles-based company was first launched in 2015 and the app has been downloaded more than 250 million times. The thriller has attracted many prominent users, such as Justin Bieber, Marshmello, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Eminem, Post Malone and Kevin Hart. The app has also signed deals with well-known TikTok users like Charli D’Amelio and Noah Beck. Former US President Donald Trump also used the app, though he has not posted a new video on the platform since January. Upon completion of the merger, SeaChange will change its name to TillerVerz Corp. The Massachusetts-based Acton-based company describes itself as a provider of video delivery software solutions that power cloud platforms and premium video delivery. The combined company will be led by Mahi de Silva, CEO of Tiller’s parent company. Peter Aquino, president and CEO of SeaChange, will join the TillerVerz team. “We believe TillerVerz is becoming the voice of youth culture, a brand that stands for connecting content, creators, commerce and culture in the digital world,” de Silva said in a statement. “Our strategy is to continue to build the largest stage in the world for creators to distribute and make money from viral and engaging content with experiences that elevate culture. We believe that the combination with SeaChange accelerates our advertising and marketing capabilities by expanding our reach to cable, satellite and OTT media. ” The two companies say TillerVerz is positioned to become a leading social media platform powered by AI for content, creators and commerce. TillerVerz plans to expand its revenue streams by increasing its global footprint and investing in new growth opportunities across the creative economy and emerging technologies. “Combining business with TillerVerz represents a tremendous opportunity to invest in the future of creativity,” SeaChange CEO Peter Aquino said in a statement. “We believe in TillerVerz’s unparalleled social media reach, Gen Z commitment and the opportunity to significantly expand its global presence across multiple platforms in content, commerce, creative and lead e-commerce, adtech and NFT , including metavers, is a compelling investment with the potential to generate significant value. The news of the merger comes after Tiller and her parent company expanded their social video platform over the past year. Last month, Tiller won Thuzio, a company focused on the events and experiences of premium business influencers. In April, Triller acquired the AI-based client engagement platform, Amplify.AI, which works with brands in CPG, financial services, automotive, telecom, politics and digital media, among others. In the same month, Triller also bought FITE TV, a live event and pay-per-view combat sports broadcasting platform. In March, Triller bought Verzuz live music streaming platform, which was founded by Swizz Beats and Timbaland.

