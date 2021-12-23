Sask. The opposition and health policy analyst question the Omicron government’s strategy

The Saskatchewan opposition and a health policy analyst are voicing concerns about the provincial government strategy dealing with the most broadcast Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Chief of medical health Dr. Saqib Shahab released the new model on Tuesday, indicating that without additional health measures, the daily number of cases in the province will exceed 300 in a month.

The same model showed with measures such as reducing the population mix, the average cases would be lower than 50 per day.

Shahab said the government would not implement additional measures to deal with the possible spread of the Omicron variant, rather, it would have to respond to a sudden increase.

Prevention of a stroke

“As long as it is not affecting the health system, the goal is not to prevent every single case, but to keep case numbers manageable and prevent a sudden sharp shock.”

Shahab said he would recommend a 50 per cent reduction in capacity in public places if an increase occurs.

“We obviously can not be in a state of constant blockage, at some point we have to get out of the pandemic and at this point, we have to be proportionate,” he said. “We have to be fast, we have to be agile with Omicron, it can not take weeks to make decisions. Decisions have to be made within a few hours a day after we start to see an increase.”

But Saskatchewan sits on an island in its response to Omicron when compared to all the other provinces that have introduced reinforced measures, particularly regarding collection restrictions in public and private places.

On Tuesday, BC did not announce any indoor gatherings of any size, including weddings, receptions and parties. He closed bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers and dance studios. Concerts, sporting events and cinemas were moved to 50 per cent capacity.

Personal meetings are limited to family plus 10 guests or an extra family if it is larger than 10 guests. Everyone in the home should be vaccinated.

Alberta announced Tuesday that it was also reducing capacity, including the upcoming Junior Hockey World Tournament and the Calgary Flames Games.

He also limited social gatherings to no more than 10 adults.

The opposition demands collection limits

Saskatchewan opposition leader Ryan Meili said Tuesday’s modeling shows: “Saskatchewan will face a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.”

Meili said the government has a chance to “advance” the tide.

“There is a shocking disconnect” between what modeling shows and the government not implementing additional measures, he said. “That makes zero sense.”

Modeling suggests that hospitalizations will also increase if no further restrictions are imposed. (Submitted by the Province of Saskatchewan)

Meili said he will implement the collection capacities and limits being introduced in other provinces.

“We are seeing Omicron’s growth happen all over the country. We know our hospitals are still full from the last wave. We can not afford this mistake.”

Meili said the government should issue an Omicron roadmap, which outlines when the government will put in place measures to respond to an increase in cases or hospitalizations.

The health analyst questions the government’s plan

Dennis Kendel, a retired physician and health policy consultant, said other provinces have provided a guide that Saskatchewan can follow.

“If you sit back and wait until the forest is almost consumed by the fire to say, ‘Now we have to do something.’ It’s not appropriate.

Kendel said the government has not determined what would prompt additional action.

“I have not heard any indication of what current metrics would push the government to act. In the absence of this, I think it is really a kind of mistake. It is not a very reassuring situation.”

Kendel said that given the Christmas time, it is unlikely that the provincial government will introduce new policies.

“That colloquial phrase that Dr. Shahab mentioned, 20 is abundant. Okay, it sounds nice. It goes away from the language. Honestly, in many places, the collection limits are 10, not 20.”

Kendel said it is “illusion” to think that Saskatchewan will escape what is happening to Omicron spreading to other provinces.

“When we look at the provinces that have taken action now, they took action very quickly as soon as their numbers started to escalate. The escalation pattern we saw in Ontario and Quebec will happen here.”

The best way to fight COVID-19 and reduce the potential pressure in our hospitals is by taking a booster dose. This is also the best way to prevent the widespread blockages that other jurisdictions are now imposing to maintain the capacity of their healthcare system. [4/5] –@PremierScottMoe

Kendel said the prime minister’s position on the personal responsibility of people who follow government advice on rallies, use of rapid tests and vaccines may not work in every corner of Saskatchewan.

“We have to look at the evidence in this province. There are resistance communities in which our vaccination rates are extremely low and so personal responsibility has not functioned uniformly.”

Kendel said staffing remains a problem in the ICU and the government will not be able to send patients to other provinces as it did in the fall, when it transported 27 COVID-19 patients to Ontario.

“If we wait until the ICU is overloaded, then people will undergo triage. We will have to decide which patients receive treatment and which do not. This is a very uncomfortable thing, but it is literally what can be the situation. “

On Tuesday, Shahab expressed concern about New Year rallies, Kendel said, if so, the government has time to set collection limits before December 31st.