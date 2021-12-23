Special Investigation Adviser John Durham Investigates Russia $ 3.8 Million So far Durham Investigation into Russia Investment Costs $ 3.8 Million So Far





Reports, including one released Wednesday, show that the Durham team spent more than $ 2.8 million on travel, salaries, benefits, IT services and judicial support from October 2020 to September 2021. Other parts of the Department of Justice that supported the special adviser’s office spent nearly $ 1 million over that time frame. Durham was appointed during the Trump administration to investigate the FBI investigation into Russia, which uncovered contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 election. His work was launched in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr, a skeptic of the Russian investigation. Department of Justice regulations governing Durham’s conduct do not require a public report – but previous special advisers, including Robert Mueller, have made their findings public. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in October that he wanted “as much as possible” Durham’s seventh report to be published. “As for the report, I would like it to be made public as much as possible,” Garland said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “I have to worry about the concerns and classification of the Privacy Act, but other than that, the commitment is to give a public report, yes.” Garland also vowed that there would be no political interference in the Durham investigation. The investigation has been criticized by many Democrats, largely because it is seen as an attempt to undermine Russia’s investigation. Former President Donald Trump has suggested that the Durham investigation will uncover a broad plot to use the FBI and the Justice Department against his 2016 campaign and lead to criminal charges against senior Obama administration officials. The first six months of Durham’s investigation, however, resulted in no arrests. By September, however, she had filed two lawsuits – one against Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann and another against Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who was a source for the 2016 Trump dossier. They were indicted separately for allegedly lying to the FBI and both have pleaded not guilty.

