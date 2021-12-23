International
Saint John police officer faces charge of assault
A St. John’s police officer is on duty after being charged with using excessive force during an arrest.
In a press release sent on behalf of Chief Robert Bruce, St. John’s police forces say Const.Benaiah Sok, who has been with the force for two years, was charged Wednesday with assault causing bodily harm.
“The St. John Police Force considers the complaints of excessive force to be very serious,” Bruce was quoted as saying in the statement.
“Our members are trained to respond using the National Framework for the Use of Force and we maintain them.
the highest standard of accountability in this regard ”.
The announcement says Fredericton Police Force conducted an external investigation following a “public complaint”.
Alycia Bartlett, Fredericton police spokeswoman, said the complaint was originally lodged with the Saint John’s Professional Standards Department and forwarded to the Fredericton force on September 3, 2021. She said Fredericton police received the investigation at the request of the Saint John chief.
The charge against Sok came from an Aug. 22 incident in downtown Saint John. Sok is suspected of using excessive force while trying to arrest someone, Bartlett said.
Sokis was scheduled to appear in court on February 7.
“Policeman Sok has been reassigned to administrative duties without any public contact pending criminal proceedings,” the Saint John announcement says. “Once the criminal court proceedings have been completed, an investigation into the Police Law will follow.”
Fredericton police were involved because New Brunswick does not have an agency to investigate incidents where police conduct is a problem.
“Since the case is now before the courts, no further details about the appeal are being made public,” Bartlett said.
