Libya’s parliament says it is ‘impossible’ to hold a presidential vote

CAIRO (AP) A Libyan parliamentary committee said on Wednesday that it had become impossible to hold the long-awaited two-day presidential election as planned, a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the rich country. diesel.

The announcement was the first official statement that the vote would not take place on Friday, though it was widely expected amid growing challenges and calls for a vote delay.

For nearly a year, the planned election has been the backbone of international efforts to bring peace to Libya, and many have warned that either the timing of the vote or its postponement could be a destabilizing obstacle.

In a letter to parliament speaker Aguila Saleh, lawmaker al-Hadi al-Sagheir, head of the commission tasked with overseeing the election process, said the group had found it impossible to hold the elections as scheduled on December 24th. He did not specify whether another date was set for the vote, or whether it was canceled at all.

The country’s election commission, which never named a final list of candidates as intended, disbanded election commissions late Tuesday and also handed over responsibility for voting to parliament.

The commission proposed Wednesday, January 24, as a new date for the first round of the presidential election, and urged parliament to address the challenges that led to the failure to hold a vote on Friday.

Many lawmakers have called on Libyans to take to the streets to protest the election delay. About 100 candidates had nominated themselves, including several high-profile individuals who were subsequently banned from the race, including Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was ousted and assassinated. in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

Al-Sagheir, the lawmaker, said his committee came to its conclusion after reviewing the technical, security and judicial reports. He urged Saleh, the speaker of parliament who suspended his duties to join the presidential race, to return to his job so he could mobilize efforts and help re-draft a roadmap to revive political process.

Voting had faced many challenges, including disputes over election laws and occasional fighting between armed groups. Other obstacles include a long rift between countries east and west, and the presence of thousands of fighters and foreign troops in the North African country.

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director, said it was impossible to hold a vote between violence and intimidation by armed groups and militias which not only enjoy rampant impunity but are integrated into state institutions without any verification to remove those are responsible for crimes under international law.

She urged the interim government in Tripoli and the so-called Arab Armed Forces to immediately instruct all armed groups and militias under their command to end harassment and intimidation of election officials, judges and security staff.

Libya plunged into unrest after the 2011 uprising and split between rival governments, one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter, and another UN-backed administration in the western capital, Tripoli. Each side is backed by a range of foreign militias and powers.

In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the UAE, launched an offensive to try and occupy Tripoli. His campaign failed as Turkey increased its military support to the Tripoli government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

With the mediation of the United Nations, an October 2020 ceasefire led to the formation of a transitional government with elections scheduled for December 24. The fate of that government is now unclear; the parliamentary committee said the government’s term ends on friday.

Later Wednesday, the presidency of east-east parliaments charged a 10-member committee of lawmakers to propose a new roadmap within a week after failing to hold the vote as planned. He said lawmakers will discuss the proposal at the next plenary session, without giving a date.